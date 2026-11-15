Two suspected cattle smugglers—identified as Sabir from Ferozpur Jhirka and Gabbar alias Hadiya from Rajasthan's Dausa—were killed in an encounter with a Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) team in Haryana's Nuh district around 4:30 AM on Sunday, November 15, 2026.
Police said the suspects opened fire when intercepted at a barricade set up following a tip-off, triggering a gunfight that left a third suspect, Tahir of Ghatmeeka in Rajasthan, and a police officer injured.
Officers rescued seven cows from the suspects' pickup vehicle and seized three .315-bore country-made pistols along with live and empty cartridges, while a magisterial inquiry has been initiated into the incident.
Two cattle smugglers were killed while another was injured in a brief encounter with police in Nuh early Sunday, an official said.
The encounter took place between cattle smugglers and the Crime Investigation Agency team of the Ferozpur Jhirka police, led by Sub-Inspector Mahendra Singh, at 4:30 am.
During the exchange of fire, three people sustained bullet injuries and were rushed to the Nalhar Medical College. Two of the injured, identified as Sabir and Gabbar alias Hadiya, succumbed to their injuries, while Tahir is undergoing treatment.
During the operation, the police recovered one pickup vehicle loaded with seven cows, three country-made pistols of .315 bore, three live cartridges and five empty cartridges, they added.
"We have kept the bodies in a mortuary and informed the families. A magisterial inquiry has been initiated into the matter", a spokesperson of the Nuh police said.