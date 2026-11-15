Two suspected cattle smugglers—identified as Sabir from Ferozpur Jhirka and Gabbar alias Hadiya from Rajasthan's Dausa—were killed in an encounter with a Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) team in Haryana's Nuh district around 4:30 AM on Sunday, November 15, 2026.

Police said the suspects opened fire when intercepted at a barricade set up following a tip-off, triggering a gunfight that left a third suspect, Tahir of Ghatmeeka in Rajasthan, and a police officer injured.