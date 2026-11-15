Fans Troll Sanjay Manjrekar On X Over 'Soft Target' Remark After India's U-19 Asia Cup Final Win Against Pakistan

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
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Sanjay Manjrekar said India should channel its aggression against stronger teams after the Under-19 side beat Pakistan by one wicket in a last-ball Asia Cup final

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India vs pakistan U-19 Asia Cup 2026 Final Sanjay Majrekar Celebration remark soft target troll
Sanjay Manjrekar posted on X after India’s one-wicket win over Pakistan in the Under-19 Asia Cup final. Photo: File
Summary of this article

  • Sanjay Manjrekar posted on X after India’s one-wicket win over Pakistan in the Under-19 Asia Cup final

  • He said Indian cricket should show aggression against stronger opposition rather than Pakistan

  • Manjrekar described Pakistan as a “soft and easy target” in his post

India beat Pakistan by one wicket in a last-ball thriller to secure a record ninth Asia Cup title at the Under-19 level. India were in serious trouble during the chase, slipping to 252/8 by the 42nd over in pursuit of 338.

Manal Chauhan and Mohit Ulva kept the innings alive with a 57-run stand for the ninth wicket. Manal struck 47 from 32 balls before his dismissal left India needing 36 more with only one wicket left.

Mohit then had support from No. 11 C Venkata, who finished unbeaten on 11 off eight deliveries. Mohit ended the contest by smashing leg-spinner Ahmed Hussain wide of long-off for four.

That stroke completed a one-wicket win over Pakistan in a last-ball finish and delivered India a record ninth Asia Cup crown. When the two young batters joined forces, defending champions Pakistan had been in control and were closing in on the trophy before India wrested it back.

Sanjay Manjrekar Trolled For Post

Sanjay Manjrekar reacted to India’s win over Pakistan by arguing that the side should channel its on-field aggression against stronger opposition instead. In a post on X on Sunday afternoon, he wrote, “Indian cricket should now pick guys of their own size if they want to show ‘aggression’ on the field,”

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India under-19 men's cricket team - | Photo: X/BCCI
India U19 players rush onto the field and hoist match-winner Mohit Ulva on their shoulders in jubilant celebration after his dramatic last-ball boundary secured a thrilling one-wicket victory over Pakistan in the ACC U19 Asia Cup Final at Al Amerat on Saturday, November 14. - | Photo: X/BCCI
India chased down 338 to beat Pakistan by one wicket in a thrilling final at Al Amerat, clinching a record-extending ninth U-19 Asia Cup title. - bcci/X
Young batting prospects Aaryavir Sehwag and Anvay Dravid will be among the players to watch. - Instagram/@aaryavirsehwag

Manjrekar also called Pakistan a “soft and easy target” and said Australia, South Africa, New Zealand and England were the teams India should measure themselves against.

Manjrekar’s remarks following India’s triumph over Pakistan in the ACC U-19 Asia Cup final quickly drew sharp backlash from fans on X, who heavily trolled the former batter for his take. Many supporters pointed out the irony of his advice, noting that India had already dominated top-tier sides like Australia, England, South Africa, and New Zealand across formats in recent assignments.

Several users accused Manjrekar of trying to dampen the young squad's celebrations and questioned why aggression against an arch-rival in a tournament final warranted criticism, flooding quotes with memes, past match scorecards, and sarcastic reminders of India's recent overseas successes.

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