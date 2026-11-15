Fans Troll Sanjay Manjrekar On X Over 'Soft Target' Remark After India's U-19 Asia Cup Final Win Against Pakistan

Sanjay Manjrekar posted on X after India’s one-wicket win over Pakistan in the Under-19 Asia Cup final
He said Indian cricket should show aggression against stronger opposition rather than Pakistan
Manjrekar described Pakistan as a “soft and easy target” in his post
India beat Pakistan by one wicket in a last-ball thriller to secure a record ninth Asia Cup title at the Under-19 level. India were in serious trouble during the chase, slipping to 252/8 by the 42nd over in pursuit of 338.
Manal Chauhan and Mohit Ulva kept the innings alive with a 57-run stand for the ninth wicket. Manal struck 47 from 32 balls before his dismissal left India needing 36 more with only one wicket left.
Mohit then had support from No. 11 C Venkata, who finished unbeaten on 11 off eight deliveries. Mohit ended the contest by smashing leg-spinner Ahmed Hussain wide of long-off for four.
That stroke completed a one-wicket win over Pakistan in a last-ball finish and delivered India a record ninth Asia Cup crown. When the two young batters joined forces, defending champions Pakistan had been in control and were closing in on the trophy before India wrested it back.
Sanjay Manjrekar Trolled For Post
Sanjay Manjrekar reacted to India’s win over Pakistan by arguing that the side should channel its on-field aggression against stronger opposition instead. In a post on X on Sunday afternoon, he wrote, “Indian cricket should now pick guys of their own size if they want to show ‘aggression’ on the field,”
Manjrekar also called Pakistan a “soft and easy target” and said Australia, South Africa, New Zealand and England were the teams India should measure themselves against.
Manjrekar’s remarks following India’s triumph over Pakistan in the ACC U-19 Asia Cup final quickly drew sharp backlash from fans on X, who heavily trolled the former batter for his take. Many supporters pointed out the irony of his advice, noting that India had already dominated top-tier sides like Australia, England, South Africa, and New Zealand across formats in recent assignments.
Several users accused Manjrekar of trying to dampen the young squad's celebrations and questioned why aggression against an arch-rival in a tournament final warranted criticism, flooding quotes with memes, past match scorecards, and sarcastic reminders of India's recent overseas successes.