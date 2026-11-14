Mohit Ulva's End-Over Heroics Earn India U-19 Asia Cup Title; Lakshya Raichandani's Side Defeat Pakistan By 1-Wicket

Pakistan won the toss and batted, and they looked well on top for most of the innings. Usman Khan made 107, Abdul Qadir 80 and captain Farhan Yousaf 63 in a total of 337 for 9. Pakistan were 204 for 2 after 30 overs, but India’s bowlers fought back and the side added only 63 runs for six wickets in the last ten overs. Kavya Patel took 4 for 68 and Chigurupati Venkata 3 for 40.