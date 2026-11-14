Mohit Ulva's End-Over Heroics Earn India U-19 Asia Cup Title; Lakshya Raichandani's Side Defeat Pakistan By 1-Wicket

India chased down 338 to beat Pakistan by one wicket in a thrilling final at Al Amerat, clinching a record-extending ninth U-19 Asia Cup title
Usman Khan's 107 powered Pakistan to 337 for 9 before Kavya Patel (4/68) and Chigurupati Venkata (3/40) pulled things back
Aaryavir Sehwag scored 58 before late heroics from Manal Chauhan (47) and Mohit Ulva sealed the chase in the final over
India beat Pakistan by one wicket in a thriller at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Saturday, chasing down 338 to win the Under-19 Asia Cup. The win gave them a record-extending ninth title.
Pakistan won the toss and batted, and they looked well on top for most of the innings. Usman Khan made 107, Abdul Qadir 80 and captain Farhan Yousaf 63 in a total of 337 for 9. Pakistan were 204 for 2 after 30 overs, but India’s bowlers fought back and the side added only 63 runs for six wickets in the last ten overs. Kavya Patel took 4 for 68 and Chigurupati Venkata 3 for 40.
India’s reply began well. They reached 54 without loss after ten overs, and opener Aaryavir Sehwag made a fighting 58 off 61 balls. Wickets then fell steadily, and India needed 87 off 54 balls with seven down
The turn came with the last two wickets left. Manal Chauhan and Mohit Ulva (unbeaten 49) added an unbeaten 51 off 26 balls for the ninth wicket, and Ulva’s power-hitting pulled India back into the game. Niqab Shafiq then removed Manal for 47, leaving Pakistan one wicket from the title
Pakistan had won the previous final convincingly. They took that title with a 191-run win over India in Dubai. This win, on the opposite side of a chase, gave India a measure of revenge.
Under captain Lakshya Raichandani, India reached the final after Raichandani made 93 in the semi-final.