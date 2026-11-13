IND U-19 Vs PAK U-19 Live Streaming: Where To Watch India's Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 Final Match?

India U19 and Pakistan U19 will lock horns in the ACC U19 Asia Cup final on Saturday, November 14
India defeated Afghanistan to secure their place in the title clash, while Pakistan got the better of Bangladesh in their semi-final
The match is scheduled to start at 10:30 AM, with the toss taking place at 10:00 AM
India will chase more than a trophy when they meet Pakistan in the Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 final on Saturday, November 14, at Ministry Turf 2 in Al Amerat, Oman.
The match gives India a chance to avenge their group-stage loss and reclaim the continental crown after missing out in the previous three editions. India are also chasing a record-extending ninth U19 Asia Cup title, while defending champions Pakistan are aiming for a third title.
Recent history sharpens the stakes. Pakistan beat India by 191 runs in last year's final in Dubai, and they have already defeated India once in this edition. That group-stage loss remains India's only defeat of the tournament so far.
Recent Final History
Pakistan dominated last year's final. In Dubai, they crushed India by 191 runs, with Sameer Minhas making 172 off 113 balls and Ali Raza taking four wickets.
This season brought another setback for India. Chasing 209, Pakistan slipped to 61 for 5 before wicketkeeper-batter Hamza Zahoor changed the game with an unbeaten century.
Both sides stormed into the final. India beat Afghanistan by eight wickets in the semifinal after Ishan Sood led the attack with 3 for 43 and Aryan Savsani added two wickets.
The chase was one-sided. Captain Lakshya Raichandani made 93, Aaryavir Sehwag scored 51 and VK Vineeth stayed unbeaten on 57 as India reached the target in 36.5 overs with 79 balls to spare.
Key Players To Watch
Aaryavir Sehwag stands out for India. The opener has scored 303 runs in four matches at an average of 101, with a century and two half-centuries, making him the tournament's leading run-scorer.
Sood has matched that impact with the ball. He has taken 11 wickets in four matches, while Raichandani's leadership and recent form give India another anchor. Arjun Rajput could also shape the final with both bat and ball.
Pakistan have threats across departments. Usman Khan has scored 238 runs in four matches, while Hamza Zahoor has already shown against India that he can turn a match from a losing position.
Their pace attack adds further weight. Rizwanullah has 11 wickets and sits among the leading wicket-takers in the competition, while Mohammad Sayyam and Ali Raza add more firepower.
All You Need To Know About India U19 vs PAK U19 Final Match
When and where will the India U19 vs PAK U19 Asia Cup 2026 final match take place?
The India U19 vs Pak U19 match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, Al Amerat, Oman, on Saturday, November 14, 2026.
What time will the India U19 vs PAK U19 final match begin?
The match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM IST, with the toss expected at 10:00 AM IST.
Which TV channel will telecast the India U19 vs PAK U19 Asia Cup 2026 final match?
The India U19 vs PAK U19 match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.
How can fans watch the India U19 vs PAK U19 match online in India?
Fans can watch the live streaming of the India U19 vs PAK U19 Asia Cup 2026 match on the SonyLIV app and website in India.
India U19 and Pakistan U19 afSquads
India U19 Squad: Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani(c), Aaryavir Sehwag, VK Vineeth, Yashbardhan Chauhan, Arjun Rajput, Anvay Dravid(w), Manal Chauhan, Mohit Ulva, Aryan Savsani, Kavya Patel, Ishan Sood, Kushagra Ojha, Rajat Baghel, Shavin Vinodh, Yashveer Goud
Pakistan U19 Squad: Usman Khan, Hayam Khan, Abdul Qadir, Farhan Yousaf(c), Ahmed Hussain, Ali Raza, Hamza Zahoor(w), Hasnain Abbas Dar, Mohammad Sayyam, Rizwanullah, Niqab Shafiq, Jahangir Bilal, Huzaifa Ahsan, Mohammad Huzaifa, Abdul Subhan