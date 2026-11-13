Ind u 19 vs pak u 19 live streaming where to watch india vs pakistan under 19 asia cup 2026 final match

IND U-19 Vs PAK U-19 Live Streaming: Where To Watch India's Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 Final Match?

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 13 November 2026 11:13 pm

Led by Lakshya Raichandani, the India Under-19 team will look to avenge their group-stage defeat against arch-rivals Pakistan in the final of the U19 Asia Cup. Check out the full details on live streaming, squads, telecast, and match timings

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 13 November 2026 11:13 pm

Young batting prospects Aaryavir Sehwag and Anvay Dravid will be among the players to watch. Photo: Instagram/@aaryavirsehwag