Mohammed Shami To Rajasthan Royals? Lucknow Super Giants In Trade Talks With RR For Multi-Player Deal

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Published at:

Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals are reportedly in discussions over a multi-player trade involving Mohammed Shami and Sam Curran. Here is everything you need to know about the deal

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LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 38 photos-Mohammed Shami
Lucknow Super Giants' Mohammed Shami bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League (2026) T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
Summary of this article

  • Rajasthan Royals are open to swapping Sam Curran for Mohammed Shami

  • The high-profile agreement involves a multi-player trade

  • Curran sat out the previous IPL season after citing an injury

India pacer Mohammed Shami may join Rajasthan Royals (RR) as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) continue to engage with the franchise for a multi-player deal.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, Rajasthan Royals are ready to trade Sam Curran for Mohammed Shami; however, the trade involves more than a single player swap. Left-arm spinner Manimaran Siddharth is also understood to be part of the deal and could move to LSG if the trade goes through.

Siddharth has played nine matches in the IPL, all for LSG, and has taken a total of nine wickets. He is mostly remembered for taking Virat Kohli's wicket. He was acquired by LSG for ₹75 lakh.

The paperwork for the deal hasn't been completed yet.

Royals Not Happy With Curran

Mohammed Shami and Sam Curran were traded ahead of the last season as well. Curran joined Rajasthan after he was traded from Chennai Super Kings, along with Ravindra Jadeja.

Curran didn't participate in the IPL last season, citing an injury, only to play for England during the same period. That drew a lot of attention and criticism from head coach Kumar Sangakkara, who questioned the all-rounder's unavailability for the franchise.

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Punjab Kings' Marcus Stoinis plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad. - | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Punjab Kings' Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh, India. - Photo: AP
Sourav Ganguly and Rishabh Pant during Delhi Capitals training camp. - Delhi Capitals

Curran was acquired for ₹2.4 crore by CSK, before being traded at the same fee to RR. However, Curran is looking to negotiate his fee now, and that is where the trade has not been finalized yet. Tom Moody, who will coach LSG in the upcoming season, has previously worked with Curran in The Hundred with the Oval Invincibles.

According to the report by Cricbuzz, both franchises have also discussed a Yashasvi Jaiswal swap, but the talks haven't reached any agreement. RR have received interest for Jaiswal from multiple franchises.

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