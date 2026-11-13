Rajasthan Royals are open to swapping Sam Curran for Mohammed Shami
The high-profile agreement involves a multi-player trade
Curran sat out the previous IPL season after citing an injury
India pacer Mohammed Shami may join Rajasthan Royals (RR) as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) continue to engage with the franchise for a multi-player deal.
According to a report by Cricbuzz, Rajasthan Royals are ready to trade Sam Curran for Mohammed Shami; however, the trade involves more than a single player swap. Left-arm spinner Manimaran Siddharth is also understood to be part of the deal and could move to LSG if the trade goes through.
Siddharth has played nine matches in the IPL, all for LSG, and has taken a total of nine wickets. He is mostly remembered for taking Virat Kohli's wicket. He was acquired by LSG for ₹75 lakh.
The paperwork for the deal hasn't been completed yet.
Royals Not Happy With Curran
Mohammed Shami and Sam Curran were traded ahead of the last season as well. Curran joined Rajasthan after he was traded from Chennai Super Kings, along with Ravindra Jadeja.
Curran didn't participate in the IPL last season, citing an injury, only to play for England during the same period. That drew a lot of attention and criticism from head coach Kumar Sangakkara, who questioned the all-rounder's unavailability for the franchise.
Curran was acquired for ₹2.4 crore by CSK, before being traded at the same fee to RR. However, Curran is looking to negotiate his fee now, and that is where the trade has not been finalized yet. Tom Moody, who will coach LSG in the upcoming season, has previously worked with Curran in The Hundred with the Oval Invincibles.
According to the report by Cricbuzz, both franchises have also discussed a Yashasvi Jaiswal swap, but the talks haven't reached any agreement. RR have received interest for Jaiswal from multiple franchises.