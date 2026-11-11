Rahmat Shah Enters History Books, Becomes First Afghanistan Batter In Top 10 Of ICC Test Rankings

Rishabh Pant is eighth and Shubman Gill 10th in the latest ICC Test batting rankings, with both slipping one place
Yashasvi Jaiswal remains just outside the top 10 at 13th in the Test batting list
Afghanistan captain Rahmat Shah has become the first player from his country to enter the top 10 in any ICC Test Player Rankings category
Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill remain the only Indians in the top 10 of the latest ICC Test batting rankings, but both have slipped a place. Pant is eighth with 713 rating points and Gill is 10th with 697, while Yashasvi Jaiswal is 13th.
The bigger shift comes from Afghanistan. Captain Rahmat Shah has become the first player from his country to break into the top 10 in any category of the ICC Test Player Rankings. That milestone lifts Afghanistan’s growing rise in world cricket into sharper focus.
England’s Harry Brook and Joe Root lead the Test batters’ chart. Australia’s Travis Head is third, followed by South Africa’s Temba Bavuma and Steve Smith in the top five. The latest update also brings movement in the ODI rankings after the first two matches of India’s series in New Zealand.
Rahmat Shah's Rise
Rahmat Shah makes history. The 33-year-old climbed six places to a career-best seventh in the Test batters’ rankings after scoring 173 in the opening match of Afghanistan’s two-game series against Zimbabwe in Sharjah. It was the fifth Test century of his career and his second this year.
That knock pushed Rahmat above Gill, Aiden Markram and Kamindu Mendis into the top 10 for the first time. His rise also underlines Afghanistan’s steady climb across formats in recent weeks.
Earlier this month, Afghanistan reached their highest-ever position in the ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings when they rose to sixth. That jump came after their tri-series triumph over Zimbabwe and Bangladesh.
India's Test Rankings
Pant at eighth and Gill at 10th are the only Indians in the top 10 of the Test batting list, while Jaiswal sits just outside at 13th. Brook and Root continue to set the pace, with Head in third, Bavuma in fourth and Smith in fifth.
In the Test bowlers’ rankings, Jasprit Bumrah stays fifth. Australia’s Mitchell Starc leads that chart, with Marco Jansen, Matt Henry and Ollie Robinson completing the top five.
The all-rounders’ list also has Indian names near the top. Ravindra Jadeja remains second behind Jansen, while Washington Sundar is seventh and the other Indian in the top 10.
ODI Rankings Movement
The latest ODI rankings have shifted after the first two matches of the India-New Zealand series. The changes come less than a year before the Men’s World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.
Axar Patel jumped 23 places to 21st in the ODI bowlers’ list after returning 2/28 in the second match in Wellington. Arshdeep Singh also moved up, gaining 11 spots to reach 31st after his four-wicket haul in the series opener in Auckland.
Gurnoor Brar has made the sharpest move. The India pacer is the leading wicket-taker of the series so far with seven scalps and has surged from outside the top 100 to 48th in the ODI bowlers’ rankings.