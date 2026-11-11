Who Will Lead Mumbai Indians In IPL 2027? Multiple Stars In Contention Of MI Captaincy After Hardik Pandya Trade

Hardik Pandya has been traded to Punjab Kings in exchange for Arshdeep Singh ahead of IPL 2027 in a straight swap valued at INR 18 crore each
Hardik leaves Mumbai Indians after a difficult three-year captaincy stint that yielded no titles and finished with bottom-two finishes
MI faces a major captaincy vacancy with Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma emerging as top internal contenders
Mumbai Indians have traded Hardik Pandya to Punjab Kings in one of the biggest player swaps the IPL has seen. In exchange for Hardik, Arshdeep Singh, India’s leading wicket-taker in T20 Internationals, joined the five-time champions. Hardik goes at a raised fee of INR 18 crore, up from INR 16.35 crore, and Arshdeep arrives at his existing INR 18 crore.
The deal ends Hardik’s second stint at Wankhede. He won four IPL titles with the franchise, in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. It also leaves Mumbai without a captain for IPL 2027, a vacancy that is already the biggest talking point of the pre-auction period
End Of An Ambitious Move
Hardik’s captaincy began in December 2023, when he replaced the long-serving Rohit Sharma days after returning from Gujarat Titans. Rohit had led the franchise to five IPL titles. The decision did not go down well with a large section of Mumbai supporters, and reports of unrest in the dressing room followed.
The results did little to settle things. Mumbai finished last in 2024 with four wins and ninth in 2026, again with four wins. The one bright spot was the 2025 playoff appearance, which ended short of the final. Three seasons produced no trophy.
Star-Studded MI Prepared For Captaincy Switch
The captaincy question is not short of candidates, because Mumbai have long been one of the IPL’s most star-studded squads. Rohit remains the franchise’s most decorated skipper. Jasprit Bumrah has been the bowling spearhead for years and has captained India in Tests.
Suryakumar Yadav has led India in T20Is, and Tilak Varma is a young batter the franchise has backed heavily. That quartet all had a season to forget in 2026, which only adds to the uncertainty.
Who Will Lead Mumbai Indians In IPL 2027?
So who will lead Mumbai Indians in 2027? Nothing has been confirmed by the franchise yet, but reports point strongly to Rohit. One report says Mumbai are set to reappoint the veteran opener as captain ahead of IPL 2027.
The speculation got a fresh push from a viral moment after the abandoned third ODI between India and New Zealand. Rohit called out to New Zealand captain and Mumbai team-mate Mitchell Santner by the nickname “Mitchi”, and Santner replied “Hello, skipper”.
Until Mumbai make an announcement, the reports and that one-line greeting are all that point to Rohit, but they suggest the armband could be on its way back to the man who won five titles with it.