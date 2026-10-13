Rohit Sharma Back As Mumbai Indians Captain? IPL 2027 Might Witness Massive Captaincy Shift For Five-Time Champions

There is also the dressing-room question. Hardik’s appointment coincided with concerns about unity, body language and the dynamic between the captain and other players. Mumbai appeared to miss some of the fighting spirit that marked their title-winning years under Rohit. A return for him could be an attempt to restore stability and reconnect the side with a captain who knows the culture. But a captaincy change alone will not fix everything—the squad will still need the right balance to challenge for the title.