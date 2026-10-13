Rohit Sharma Back As Mumbai Indians Captain? IPL 2027 Might Witness Massive Captaincy Shift For Five-Time Champions

Mumbai Indians are leaning towards bringing Rohit Sharma back as captain for IPL 2027
The move would put Hardik Pandya’s future with the franchise under sharper focus
Rohit led Mumbai Indians to all five of their IPL titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020
Rohit Sharma could return as Mumbai Indians’ captain for IPL 2027, with the franchise’s top management leaning toward handing the job back to its most successful skipper. If that happens, it would reset Mumbai’s leadership plans and bring Hardik Pandya’s future with the franchise into sharper focus.
The report said Mumbai are looking at a move back to Rohit after two seasons of uneven returns under Hardik, who took over before IPL 2024 after rejoining from Gujarat Titans. Rohit remains the captain under whom Mumbai won all five of their IPL titles.
That makes the issue bigger than a straight captaincy swap. It could shape Mumbai’s squad planning, trade discussions and the search for a longer-term leader beyond 2027.
Rohit's Title Record
Rohit’s case is straightforward. He captained Mumbai Indians to IPL crowns in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020, making him the franchise’s most successful skipper by a clear margin.
Mumbai changed direction ahead of the 2024 season when Hardik returned from Gujarat Titans and took over as captain. The switch became one of the main talking points of that season.
The results did not match the attention. Mumbai finished bottom of the table in Hardik’s first season as captain. They made the playoffs in 2025, but the five-time champions have still not won the IPL since 2020 or made it back to the final.
Hardik Trade Questions
Hardik’s position is now under the spotlight. Reports have linked the all-rounder with a possible exit from Mumbai, with Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals among the franchises mentioned as destinations.
A Rajasthan route has drawn particular attention. Mumbai and Rajasthan were reportedly in talks over a possible Hardik deal, although those discussions appeared to stall at one point.
No deal is confirmed. Any trade would depend on the two franchises agreeing on terms, including the player Mumbai would receive in return. There has been no official confirmation from either side.
Jaiswal As Option
Yashasvi Jaiswal is one name that could work for Mumbai if a trade with Rajasthan Royals becomes possible.
The left-handed opener would strengthen Mumbai’s Indian batting line-up and give the side a long-term option at the top of the order. That matters because Rohit is approaching 40 and Mumbai need to plan ahead for the future.
If Rohit eventually steps away from the IPL, Jaiswal could still remain an important part of the side for years. For now, though, that remains a possible scenario rather than a confirmed development.
Other Captaincy Options
Mumbai had also looked at Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma as possible captaincy options as the franchise weighed its next move.
Suryakumar already got a taste of the role. He captained Mumbai when Hardik was unavailable last season, led the team in Delhi and was in line to take charge in Raipur when Hardik could not play. He also led India to the T20 World Cup title earlier this year.
That made him a live contender. Yet his subsequent exit from India’s leadership setup appeared abrupt and no official explanation has been made public. Tilak, meanwhile, strengthened his own case after being appointed India’s T20I vice-captain, with Shreyas Iyer leading the side, which fuelled talk that Mumbai could groom him for a future leadership role. The latest direction, however, appears to put Rohit ahead of both.
Why Mumbai Return
Rohit’s record remains the strongest argument for a comeback. All five of Mumbai’s IPL titles came under his leadership and the team have struggled to get back to that level since 2020.
The 2024 switch has not delivered the outcome Mumbai would have wanted. Even with a playoff berth in 2025, the franchise are still waiting for another final and another title challenge of substance.
There is also the dressing-room question. Hardik’s appointment coincided with concerns about unity, body language and the dynamic between the captain and other players. Mumbai appeared to miss some of the fighting spirit that marked their title-winning years under Rohit. A return for him could be an attempt to restore stability and reconnect the side with a captain who knows the culture. But a captaincy change alone will not fix everything—the squad will still need the right balance to challenge for the title.
Future Beyond 2027
Time matters here. Rohit will turn 40 during the 2027 IPL season and the ODI World Cup is scheduled for later that year, which naturally raises questions about how long he plans to continue in the league.
There is no confirmed indication yet on his plans for 2028. If he does return as captain, Mumbai may use the coming season to prepare their next leadership phase rather than treat the move as a one-season fix.
Several paths remain open. Tilak could be one option for the future and Suryakumar’s captaincy experience keeps him in the frame too. Another possibility is Rohit taking a bigger role in Mumbai’s decision-making while still playing and leading the side, potentially becoming part of the franchise’s think tank. The situation could still change before the new season begins, and Mumbai have not announced any such plan. Mumbai still have around six months to finalise their plans before IPL 2027.