Rishabh Pant Topples Ben Stokes, Rohit Sharma To Set WTC Six-Hitting Record - Check Stats

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Minal Tomar Published at: 28 November 2026 10:18 am

Rishabh Pant leads the list of the highest six-hitters in WTC history with 89 maximums, moving past Ben Stokes (88). Rohit Sharma (56), Shubman Gill (48) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (45) complete the top five, with Pant and Gill still active in the championship

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Minal Tomar Published at: 28 November 2026 10:18 am

India's Rishabh Pant celebrates his century with teammate Dhruv Jurel, left, during play on day four of the first cricket test between New Zealand and India in Wellington, New Zealand, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | Photo: Chris Symes/Photosport via AP

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