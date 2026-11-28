Rishabh Pant surpassed Ben Stokes to become the leading six-hitter in WTC history with 89 sixes in 76 innings
Pant hit his record-breaking six off Jacob Duffy during India's first innings in the second Test on Saturday, 28 November
Pant was dismissed for 23 off 39 balls by Duffy, with Kyle Jamieson taking the catch on Day 2
Rishabh Pant has added another milestone to his impressive Test career, becoming the leading six-hitter in the history of the World Test Championship (WTC).
The India wicketkeeper-batter surpassed former England captain Ben Stokes during the ongoing second Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday, 28 November.
The 29-year-old needed just one maximum to move past Stokes, who previously held the record with 88 sixes. Pant brought up the landmark in the 25th over of India's first innings, launching Jacob Duffy over the boundary on the second delivery of the over.
Playing his 44th WTC match, Pant now has 89 sixes from 76 innings. Stokes, meanwhile, finished with 88 maximums in 117 innings across 64 appearances in the championship for England.
Most Sixes In World Test Championship History
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|TIME SPAN
|MATCHES
|INNINGS
|RUNS
|SIXES
|Rishabh Pant
|India
|2019-2026
|44*
|76*
|3091*
|89*
|Ben Stokes
|England
|2019-2026
|64
|117
|3857
|88
|Rohit Sharma
|India
|2019-2024
|40
|69
|2716
|56
|Shubman Gill
|India
|2020-2026
|44*
|78
|3032
|48
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|India
|2023-2026
|32*
|58
|2673
|45
|Harry Brook
|England
|2022-2026
|37
|64
|3214
|44
|Ravindra Jadeja
|India
|2019-2026
|50
|76
|2675
|42
|Travis Head
|Australia
|2019-2026
|62
|106
|4200
|40
Pant and Stokes occupy the top two positions on the all-time list, with three other Indian batters completing the top five. Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal have hit 56, 48 and 45 sixes, respectively.
Pant's record is particularly impressive considering his six-hitting numbers against different opponents. England have conceded the most sixes to the Indian left-hander, with 32 maximums.
He has also hit 16 sixes against New Zealand, while Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have conceded 11 each. His tally against Australia stands at 10.
Rishabh Pant Falls To Jacob Duffy On Day 2 Of IND Vs NZ 2nd Test
However, Pant's stay at the crease in Christchurch was cut short after he had reached the landmark. The wicketkeeper-batter departed for 23 off 39 deliveries on Day 2 of the second Test, with New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy providing the breakthrough.
In the 26th over, Pant attempted another aggressive stroke against Duffy, dancing down the track and moving towards the leg side to take on the delivery. However, he failed to get the desired connection and sliced the ball high into the air.
Kyle Jamieson, stationed at point, tracked the ball carefully before completing a comfortable catch. Pant's dismissal was confirmed after the umpires checked the validity of the delivery.
The left-hander's innings included one four and one six. Duffy, who had endured an expensive outing in the first Test, eventually got the better of Pant as New Zealand celebrated an important breakthrough.