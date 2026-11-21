Shubman Gill becomes the first Indian to score 3,000 WTC runs
Rishabh Pant is 41 runs away from the 3,000-run milestone
Gill eyes a maiden Test century in New Zealand
Shubman Gill etched his name in the World Test Championship (WTC) record books on Saturday, becoming the first Indian batter to cross the 3,000-run mark in the competition.
The India captain achieved the landmark during the third day of the opening Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.
Gill reached the milestone in the third session, bringing up his 3,000th run in his 77th innings across 43 WTC appearances. He came into the match needing 83 runs to reach the landmark and got there with an aggressive stroke against Glenn Phillips.
Batting on 79 off 116 deliveries, Gill stepped out and dispatched Phillips over the boundary for a six on the fifth ball of the 115th over. The shot took him to 85 and beyond the 3,000-run threshold, making him the first Indian to achieve the feat in the championship's history.
The 26-year-old now leads the Indian run charts in the WTC, with Rishabh Pant occupying second place.
The wicketkeeper-batter has accumulated 2,959 runs from 75 innings in 43 matches and is closing in on the same milestone. A further 41 runs in the ongoing Wellington Test would take Pant to 3,000.
If he gets there, Pant will create a separate piece of history by becoming the first designated wicketkeeper-batter from any country to register 3,000 runs in the World Test Championship.
Meanwhile, Gill has another milestone within reach in his maiden Test assignment on New Zealand soil. Should he convert his innings into a century, he will become only the 14th Indian batter to score a Test hundred in New Zealand.
It would also place him in an exclusive group of Indian players, as he would be just the fourth to register a century in his maiden Test innings in the country.