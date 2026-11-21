"It's ridiculous. There are some players we were chatting about yesterday who aren't in the team. But also just to be clear, you know, I wasn't the batting coach, so I didn't have that direct access to players in terms of working that closely with them. It was so I'd chip in here and there and maybe complement what the batting coach and the head coach were saying. But yeah, certainly very, very hungry, works very, very hard. One of those strange situations where he's actually not a great netter," said Doeschate.