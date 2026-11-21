Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored 285 runs in six ODIs at an average of 71.25, including two centuries
He has amassed 723 runs in 23 T20Is at a strike rate of 164.32, with one century and five fifties
Despite impressive white-ball numbers, Jaiswal continues to face stiff competition for an opening spot in India's limited-overs teams
Yashasvi Jaiswal has established himself as one of India's most exciting young batters, particularly in Test cricket, where he has already scored seven centuries. However, his journey in white-ball cricket has been rather different. Despite producing impressive numbers in both ODIs and T20Is, the left-hander has struggled to secure a regular place in India's limited-overs setup.
The situation has become increasingly interesting with the 2027 ODI World Cup approaching. Jaiswal has scored two centuries in just six ODI appearances, while his T20I numbers also reflect his ability to make an impact at the top of the order. Yet, opportunities have remained limited, raising questions about whether India are making the most of his potential.
Yashasvi Jaiswal's Impressive Numbers in ODIs and T20Is
Jaiswal has played six ODIs for India, scoring 285 runs at an outstanding average of 71.25 and a strike rate of 97.60. He has already registered two centuries, with his highest score being an unbeaten 116 against South Africa in December 2025.
His second ODI hundred came against Afghanistan in June 2026, when he smashed an unbeaten 110 off 86 deliveries. Interestingly, both his ODI centuries have come while chasing, highlighting his ability to handle pressure in run chases.
His T20I numbers are equally impressive. In 23 matches, Jaiswal has accumulated 723 runs at an average of 36.15 and a strike rate of 164.32. He also has one century and five half-centuries, including a memorable 100 off 49 balls against Nepal during the 2023 Asian Games.
Why Is Jaiswal Struggling to Find a Place in India's White-Ball Teams?
The biggest reason behind Jaiswal's limited opportunities is the competition for opening positions. In ODIs, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have occupied the opening spots, while the presence of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and other top-order options makes the competition even tougher.
The situation is arguably more complicated in T20Is. Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson have established themselves as opening options, while Ishan Kishan and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi have also entered the selection conversation.
Jaiswal has not featured in a T20I since July 2024, despite being part of India's squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup. He did not get an opportunity to play during that tournament either.
Ryan Ten Doeschate Questions Jaiswal's Limited Opportunities
Former India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate recently expressed his disappointment over Jaiswal's absence from India's ODI plans.
Speaking on the talkSPORT Cricket Podcast, he described the situation as 'ridiculous' and highlighted the youngster's hunger to perform.
"It's ridiculous. There are some players we were chatting about yesterday who aren't in the team. But also just to be clear, you know, I wasn't the batting coach, so I didn't have that direct access to players in terms of working that closely with them. It was so I'd chip in here and there and maybe complement what the batting coach and the head coach were saying. But yeah, certainly very, very hungry, works very, very hard. One of those strange situations where he's actually not a great netter," said Doeschate.
Ten Doeschate also pointed out how badly Jaiswal wants to play ODI cricket, praising his work ethic and determination. His comments have reignited the debate around India's utilisation of the talented opener.
Is India Missing Out on Jaiswal's Potential?
India's selection decisions are understandable given the quality and depth available in the batting department. However, Jaiswal's numbers suggest that he deserves a more consistent opportunity, particularly in ODIs.
He was included in India's ODI squad for the September 2026 West Indies series but was subsequently left out of the squads for the New Zealand ODI series in November. He was selected for the accompanying Test series instead.
With the 2027 ODI World Cup approaching, India need to identify their backup opening options and give promising players sufficient game time. At just 24, Jaiswal has plenty of cricket ahead of him, but continuing to leave a batter with his numbers on the sidelines could mean missing an opportunity to develop a valuable all-format match-winner.