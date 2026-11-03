Yashasvi Jaiswal Slams Century In India A Vs New Zealand A 2nd Unofficial Test

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
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Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his 18th First-Class century, making 154 not out as India A reached 276/2 against New Zealand A, recovering from their first-innings deficit

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Yashasvi Jaiswal Slams Century In India A Vs New Zealand A 2nd Unofficial Test
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during day one of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Summary of this article

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his 18th First-Class century, reaching 154 not out off 161 balls for India A against New Zealand A

  • He shared a partnership with Yash Rathod (95 not out) to help India A recover from their first-innings deficit and reach 276/2 at tea

  • The century ended a lean run for Jaiswal ahead of India's upcoming two-Test series against New Zealand

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a century for India A on the fourth day of the second unofficial Test against New Zealand A at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Tuesday.

The opener reached his 18th First-Class hundred, helping the visitors overcome their first-innings deficit and build a strong position in the match.

Jaiswal reached the three-figure mark in the 39th over, hitting Dean Foxcroft for a six over cow corner. He took off his helmet and raised his arms to celebrate the century, which came after a difficult run of scores in red-ball cricket.

The left-hander continued to attack the New Zealand A bowlers after reaching his hundred and went past 150 before the tea break. He brought up the milestone with a reverse sweep off Matthew Boyle, sending the ball behind point for four.

India A had lost Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal early after play began 100 minutes behind schedule on the final day. Jaiswal then joined Yash Rathod at the crease, with the pair putting together a useful partnership to bring the visitors back into the game.

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Jaiswal used his feet well against the bowlers and found boundaries regularly. The two batters first erased the first-innings deficit before adding to India's total, putting the side in a position to set up a sizeable lead.

At tea, India A were 276/2 after 52 overs. Jaiswal was unbeaten on 154 off 161 deliveries, having hit 15 fours and five sixes. Rathod was also approaching a century, batting on 95 off 119 balls, with nine boundaries.

Jaiswal Looks To Carry Form Into New Zealand Test Series

The century comes at an important time for Jaiswal, who has been short of runs in recent red-ball outings. He failed to score a half-century during India's Test series in Sri Lanka and was dismissed for a duck in his only Ranji Trophy appearance of the season.

His scores in the first unofficial Test against New Zealand A were also disappointing. Jaiswal made 17 off 45 balls in the first innings before being caught by Matthew Boyle off Zak Gibson.

He managed only five off nine deliveries in the second innings, falling to Simon Keene after being caught by Mitchell Hay.

The opener also failed to score big in the first innings of the ongoing match in Christchurch. His century in the second innings, however, gives him an opportunity to regain some confidence ahead of India's upcoming two-Test series against New Zealand.

Jaiswal will be hoping to carry this form into the international series, which begins in the coming days.

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