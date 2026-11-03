The impact of rising prices has been compounded by higher energy costs following the US and Israeli military strikes on Iran in February, which escalated into a prolonged conflict. According to Reuters, consumer prices and average hourly earnings have each increased by about 5.5 per cent since Trump took office in January 2025. This has left workers with little improvement in purchasing power despite nominal wage growth. Higher borrowing costs and mortgage rates exceeding 7 per cent have further complicated household finances, putting home ownership beyond the reach of many prospective buyers.