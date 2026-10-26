Trump’s “A**” Comment Draws Cheers At Republican Rally

Trump made the remark while discussing earlier comments about Republican Senator Jon Husted of Ohio, whose physique he had praised at a previous event. Referring to Minaj, the president said: “I looked at one hell of a beautiful ass before — Nicki Minaj.” He added that she was “hard to miss” before asking her to stand. The crowd responded with cheers, after which Trump said: “OK, I’m going to get back to my story, Nicki. I hope Nicki wasn’t insulted, but we love Nicki.”