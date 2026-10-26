Trump made a sexually suggestive comment about Nicki Minaj at a Michigan rally on October 25, prompting cheers from the audience before he apologised for going off-topic.
The remark came during a discussion of Trump’s earlier comments about Republican Senator Jon Husted’s physique.
Minaj endorsed Trump and urged support for Republican candidates Mike Rogers and John James ahead of the November midterm elections.
US President Donald Trump made a sexually suggestive remark about rapper Nicki Minaj at a Republican rally in Michigan, drawing cheers from the audience before apologising for going off-topic. Speaking at McMorran Place Arena in Port Huron on October 25, Trump praised Minaj’s appearance and asked her to stand up after making the comment.
He then acknowledged the digression, saying he would return to his speech and adding that he hoped she had not been offended. The episode came as Trump rallied support for Republican candidates ahead of the November midterm elections.
Trump’s “A**” Comment Draws Cheers At Republican Rally
Trump made the remark while discussing earlier comments about Republican Senator Jon Husted of Ohio, whose physique he had praised at a previous event. Referring to Minaj, the president said: “I looked at one hell of a beautiful ass before — Nicki Minaj.” He added that she was “hard to miss” before asking her to stand. The crowd responded with cheers, after which Trump said: “OK, I’m going to get back to my story, Nicki. I hope Nicki wasn’t insulted, but we love Nicki.”
The comments followed Trump’s remarks earlier in October about Husted, in which he described examining the senator’s physique and praised his athletic build. At the Michigan event, Trump returned to the controversy, arguing that media coverage had exaggerated his earlier comments. He said the remarks had been made in jest. The episode again drew attention to Trump’s unscripted remarks at political rallies, where off-the-cuff comments can sometimes overshadow the campaign message.
Minaj Backs Trump And Republican Candidates
Minaj attended the rally alongside Trump after travelling with him to Port Huron aboard Air Force One. She addressed the crowd and voiced support for the president, saying his return to office had changed the country’s mood and offered a brighter future. She also encouraged voters to back Republican candidates, including Mike Rogers in the Michigan Senate race and John James in the gubernatorial contest.
Minaj has increasingly become a public supporter of Trump during his second term, despite having criticised some of his policies in the past. At a January event in Washington, she described herself as the president’s “No. 1 fan” and said criticism would not deter her support. Her appearance in Michigan underscored the role of celebrity endorsements in the midterm campaign, as Republicans seek to maintain support ahead of a closely watched election.