Trump urged Israelis to vote for Netanyahu, calling him an “outstanding Warrior Prime Minister” and saying they must “finish the job”.
His claims on Iran’s military, economy and inflation need independent verification.
Polls suggest Netanyahu’s bloc could struggle to win a majority.
US President Donald Trump has renewed his endorsement of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of Israel’s October 27 parliamentary election, urging voters to back the incumbent and linking their political partnership to the ongoing military campaign against Iran.
In a post on Truth Social on Sunday, Trump praised Netanyahu as an “outstanding Warrior Prime Minister” and declared: “Vote for Bibi Netanyahu for Prime Minister, we have to finish the job that we started!” The intervention comes as Netanyahu faces a difficult election contest, with opinion polls indicating that neither political bloc has a clear path to forming a government.
Trump Links Netanyahu’s Election Prospects To Iran Campaign
Trump’s latest message reiterated an endorsement he first issued on October 18, presenting his relationship with Netanyahu as central to their military cooperation against Iran.
He cited Operation Midnight Hammer and Operation Epic Fury, claiming the operations had severely weakened Iran’s military capabilities and economy.
Trump also claimed that Iran’s inflation had reached 30% and that a naval blockade had prevented it from obtaining oil. These figures and assessments were assertions made by Trump in his post and were not independently established by the statement itself.
Trump argued that Netanyahu’s leadership was essential to continuing the campaign against Tehran and preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.
He also warned that if Israelis chose a different leader, the United States might have to continue the military effort without the same level of cooperation. The remarks underline how the US president has made the Israeli election part of his public messaging on the conflict, even as the vote remains a domestic decision for Israeli voters.
Netanyahu Faces A Tough Election Contest
Netanyahu’s Likud party is facing a challenge from rival political groups, including those led by former prime ministers and former military officials.
The October 27 election is Israel’s first national vote since the Hamas-led attack of October 7, 2023, and the ensuing wars in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran. Polling suggests Netanyahu’s political bloc could struggle to secure the parliamentary majority required to form a government, although the race remains competitive and the final outcome will depend on coalition negotiations.
Trump’s intervention is notable because an incumbent US president has publicly endorsed a candidate in an allied country’s election. His support could matter given his popularity among parts of the Israeli electorate, but its impact on voting intentions remains uncertain.
Netanyahu thanked Trump for his support after the earlier endorsement, while opposition figures have stressed that Israel’s leadership must be decided by its own citizens.