Who Could Become Serbia’s Next Prime Minister?

The Student List did not name a prime ministerial candidate during its election campaign, reflecting its effort to present itself as a collective movement rather than a traditional party centred on a single leader. Ilija Srdanović, a professor at the University of Novi Sad’s Faculty of Medicine, has emerged as a leading potential candidate. However, the movement has yet to confirm who will head the government or take charge of key portfolios such as finance, justice and internal affairs. Its parliamentary majority gives it the numbers to form a government without relying on a coalition with Vučić’s alliance, but choosing a cabinet will require agreement among a diverse group of academics, professionals and activists.