Raphinha's Equaliser Goes In Vain As Mbappe Shines In El Clasico With Late Strike

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Real Madrid edged past FC Barcelona 2-1 in a thrilling El Clasico clash in La Liga 2026-27 at Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday, October 25, thanks to Kylian Mbappe's second goal of the night. The French superstar opened the scoring in the 41st minute when Gerard Martin's attempted clearance deflected off him and into the net following Yan Diomande's cross. Barcelona responded strongly after the break and restored parity through Raphinha, who finished brilliantly in the 61st minute after receiving a clever pass from Pedri. With the hosts pushing for a winner, Jude Bellingham produced a moment of brilliance before Eduardo Camavinga's cutback found Mbappe, who calmly slotted home in the 87th minute. Andriy Lunin also made crucial saves to deny Barcelona. The victory ended Barcelona's perfect league start, while Real Madrid moved within three points of their rivals.

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La Liga: FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Barcelona's Pedri applauds fans at the end of the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
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La Liga: Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
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La Liga Soccer Match: FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Real Madrid's Denzel Dumfries, left, argues with Barcelona's Gabriel Jesus, right, at the end of the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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La Liga Soccer Match: Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona
Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga, right, is challenged by Barcelona's goalkeeper Joan Garcia, left, and Barcelona's Pau Cubarsi during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
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Spain La Liga Soccer: FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Barcelona's Raphinha, right, celebrates Barcelona's Rodrigo after scoring his side's opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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Spain La Liga Soccer: Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona
Barcelona's Rodrigo, left, is challenged by Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
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Spain Soccer La Liga: FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Barcelona's Gerard Martin, right, is challenged by Real Madrid's Bernardo Silva during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
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Spain Soccer La Liga: Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, right, celebrates with his teammates Arda Guler, left, and Jude Bellingham after scoring his side's opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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La Liga 2026-27: FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Real Madrid's Yan Diomande, left, is challenged by Barcelona's Fermin Lopez during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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La Liga 2026-27: Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, left, attempts a shot at goal and misses in front of Barcelona's Gerard Martin, right, and Barcelona's goalkeeper Joan Garcia during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
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Spain La Liga Soccer Match: FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, right, attempts a shot at goal and misses in front of Barcelona's Gerard Martin, during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

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