Raphinha's Equaliser Goes In Vain As Mbappe Shines In El Clasico With Late Strike

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 26 October 2026 6:57 pm

Real Madrid edged past FC Barcelona 2-1 in a thrilling El Clasico clash in La Liga 2026-27 at Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday, October 25, thanks to Kylian Mbappe's second goal of the night. The French superstar opened the scoring in the 41st minute when Gerard Martin's attempted clearance deflected off him and into the net following Yan Diomande's cross. Barcelona responded strongly after the break and restored parity through Raphinha, who finished brilliantly in the 61st minute after receiving a clever pass from Pedri. With the hosts pushing for a winner, Jude Bellingham produced a moment of brilliance before Eduardo Camavinga's cutback found Mbappe, who calmly slotted home in the 87th minute. Andriy Lunin also made crucial saves to deny Barcelona. The victory ended Barcelona's perfect league start, while Real Madrid moved within three points of their rivals.