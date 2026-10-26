Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf Produce Record Last-Wicket Stand In Thrilling Chase

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Pakistan pulled off a sensational one-wicket victory over England in the ODI Tri-Series 2026-27 clash at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Sunday, October 25, riding on Shadab Khan’s breathtaking unbeaten century. Chasing 242, Pakistan were staring at defeat after collapsing to 154-9, but Shadab smashed 113 off 96 deliveries, including 13 fours and five sixes, to script a remarkable comeback. Haris Rauf provided crucial support, remaining unbeaten on seven as the duo stitched together a record-breaking 89-run partnership for the final wicket, sealing victory in 47.1 overs. Earlier, England posted 241 all out in 46.4 overs, with Ben Duckett anchoring the innings with 105 off 111 balls, while Sam Curran contributed 42. Shaheen Shah Afridi claimed four wickets for 46 runs. The win secured Pakistan’s place in the tri-series final.

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Pakistan won by 1 wicket with 17 balls remaining
Pakistan's Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf celebrate after winning the tri-series one-day international cricket match against England, in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Shadab Khan PAK vs ENG 4th ODI
Pakistan's Shadab Khan celebrates after scoring a century during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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PAK vs ENG 4th ODI Shadab Khan
Pakistan's Shadab Khan plays a shot during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Haris Rauf PAK vs ENG 4th ODI
Pakistan's Haris Rauf plays a shot during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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PAK vs ENG 4th ODI Salman Ali Agha
Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha plays a shot during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
5/15
Pakistan vs England ODI Tri Series
Pakistan's Saad Baig and Salman Ali Agha run between the wickets during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Saad Baig PAK vs ENG 4th ODI
Pakistan's Saad Baig plays a shot during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Fakhar Zaman PAK vs ENG 4th ODI
Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman walks off the field after loosing his wicket during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Gus Atkinson ENG vs PAK 4th ODI
England's Gus Atkinson follows the ball after playing a shot during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Ben Duckett ENG vs PAK 4th ODI
England's Ben Duckett celebrates after scoring century during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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ENG vs PAK 4th ODI Ben Duckett
England's Ben Duckett plays a shot during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Sam Curran ENG vs PAK 4th ODI
England's Sam Curran plays a shot during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Harry Brook ENG vs PAK 4th ODI
England's Harry Brook follows the ball after playing a shot during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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England vs Pakistan ODI Tri Series
England's Ben Duckett, right, celebrates with England's Harry Brook after hitting a boundary during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Shaheen Shah Afridi ENG vs PAK 4th ODI
Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates the dismissal of England's Tom Banton during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Pakistan Vs England ODI Tri Series 2026-27
Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi, left, shakes hands with England's Harry Brook after a coin toss during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary

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