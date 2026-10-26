Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf Produce Record Last-Wicket Stand In Thrilling Chase

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 26 October 2026 2:04 pm

Pakistan pulled off a sensational one-wicket victory over England in the ODI Tri-Series 2026-27 clash at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Sunday, October 25, riding on Shadab Khan’s breathtaking unbeaten century. Chasing 242, Pakistan were staring at defeat after collapsing to 154-9, but Shadab smashed 113 off 96 deliveries, including 13 fours and five sixes, to script a remarkable comeback. Haris Rauf provided crucial support, remaining unbeaten on seven as the duo stitched together a record-breaking 89-run partnership for the final wicket, sealing victory in 47.1 overs. Earlier, England posted 241 all out in 46.4 overs, with Ben Duckett anchoring the innings with 105 off 111 balls, while Sam Curran contributed 42. Shaheen Shah Afridi claimed four wickets for 46 runs. The win secured Pakistan’s place in the tri-series final.