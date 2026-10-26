In Photos | Serbia Elections 2026: Belgrade Celebrates as Vucic Concedes Defeat to Student List

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People gathered across Belgrade on Sunday, October 25, after Aleksandar Vucic, leader of the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), conceded defeat in Serbia’s parliamentary election. Students’ List leader Ilija Srdanovic joined the celebrations, while Vucic addressed party supporters at the SNS headquarters. Crowds took to the streets and gathered outside Serbia’s National Assembly, with some taunting riot police units as they withdrew from the city centre. Celebrations continued into the early hours of Monday, as people marked the election result.

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Students' List leader Ilija Srdanovic Serbia election results
Students' List leader Ilija Srdanovic celebrates after Aleksandar Vucic, leader of the right-wing Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) conceded defeat in the parliamentary election in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek
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Aleksandar Vucic Serbia election results
Aleksandar Vucic, leader of the right-wing Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) speaks at the party headquarters, conceding defeat in the parliamentary election in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic
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Serbia election results Ilija Srdanovic
Students' List leader Ilija Srdanovic celebrates after Aleksandar Vucic, leader of the right-wing Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) conceded defeat in the parliamentary election in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek
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Serbia election 2026 results
People celebrate after Aleksandar Vucic, leader of the right-wing Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) conceded defeat in the parliamentary election in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Armin Durgut
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Serbia election 2026 results
People celebrate after Aleksandar Vucic, leader of the right-wing Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) conceded defeat in the parliamentary election in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek
5/11
Serbia election 2026 results
Celebrating people taunt riot police units withdrawing from downtown, after Aleksandar Vucic, leader of the right-wing Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) conceded defeat in the parliamentary election in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic
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Serbia election 2026 results
People celebrate after Aleksandar Vucic, leader of the right-wing Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) conceded defeat in the parliamentary election in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Marko Drobnjakovic
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Serbia election 2026 results
People celebrate outside the National Assembly, after Aleksandar Vucic, leader of the right-wing Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) conceded defeat in the parliamentary election in Belgrade, Serbia, early Monday, Oct. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Armin Durgut
8/11
Serbia election 2026 results
People celebrate after Aleksandar Vucic, leader of the right-wing Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) conceded defeat in the parliamentary election in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek
9/11
Serbia election 2026 results
People celebrate after Aleksandar Vucic, leader of the right-wing Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) conceded defeat in the parliamentary election in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic
10/11
Serbia election 2026 results
Celebrating people taunt riot police units withdrawing from downtown, after Aleksandar Vucic, leader of the right-wing Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) conceded defeat in the parliamentary election in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic
11/11
Serbia election 2026 results
People celebrate after Aleksandar Vucic, leader of the right-wing Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) conceded defeat in the parliamentary election in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Armin Durgut

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