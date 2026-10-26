In Photos | Serbia Elections 2026: Belgrade Celebrates as Vucic Concedes Defeat to Student List

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 26 October 2026 12:17 pm

People gathered across Belgrade on Sunday, October 25, after Aleksandar Vucic, leader of the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), conceded defeat in Serbia’s parliamentary election. Students’ List leader Ilija Srdanovic joined the celebrations, while Vucic addressed party supporters at the SNS headquarters. Crowds took to the streets and gathered outside Serbia’s National Assembly, with some taunting riot police units as they withdrew from the city centre. Celebrations continued into the early hours of Monday, as people marked the election result.