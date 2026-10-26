Mohsin Naqvi On Cloud Nine: PCB Chairman Hugs Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf After Pakistan’s Historic Win | Watch

Pakistan chased 242 runs target after slipping to 154/9 at one point
Shadab Khan scored unbeaten 113* to help Pakistan beat England by one wicket
Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf combined to add unbeaten 89* runs for the 10th wicket
Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf pulled off something extraordinary when they combined for an 89-run partnership for the 10th wicket to guide Pakistan to a one-wicket victory over England in the ODI tri-series on Sunday, October 25.
Victory seemed impossible at one point as Pakistan suffered a batting collapse, slipping to 154/9 and still needing 88 runs to chase down England's 242.
However, Shadab Khan played the innings of his life, smashing an unbeaten century to completely turn the match around. The heroic knock helped Pakistan secure a historic win and book their place in the final after winning three straight matches.
A video has since surfaced online showing Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi reacting in awe of Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf after the match.
In the clip, Naqvi walks over to Haris Rauf and exchanges a few inaudible words before the fast bowler leans in for a hug. The PCB chairman warmly pats Haris on the back as they walk together.
Naqvi then approaches Shadab Khan, who scored a brilliant unbeaten 113, and embraces him while patting his back. The PCB chairman looked visibly elated while talking to the centurion.
Praise From Prime Minister
Shadab and Haris received widespread praise online, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif leading the tributes.
Taking to social media, Shehbaz wrote, "Well played, Team Pakistan! Shabash. Heartiest congratulations to our boys on a superb win against England in Lahore. Every run, every wicket and every catch showed the grit, discipline and fighting spirit that define Pakistan.”
“The last wicket partnership between Shadab and Haris turned the game around. Shadab's century was spectacular. Well done boys! The roar of the Lahore crowd tonight was the voice of the whole nation. You have filled millions of hearts with pride and joy,” he added.
“I also commend Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi and his entire team for their tireless efforts to strengthen Pakistan cricket and to make our home ground a proud host of world-class international cricket,” Shehbaz concluded.