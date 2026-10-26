Mohsin Naqvi On Cloud Nine: PCB Chairman Hugs Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf After Pakistan’s Historic Win | Watch

Well played, Team Pakistan! Shabash 👏🏻 Heartiest congratulations to our boys on a superb win against England in Lahore. Every run, every wicket and every catch showed the grit, discipline and fighting spirit that define Pakistan. The last wicket partnership between Shadab and Haris turned the game around. Shadab's century was spectacular. Well done boys! The roar of the Lahore crowd tonight was the voice of the whole nation. You have filled millions of hearts with pride and joy. I also commend Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi and his entire team for their tireless efforts to strengthen Pakistan cricket and to make our home ground a proud host of world-class international cricket.