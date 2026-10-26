Ishan Kishan Ruled Out Of India Vs New Zealand 3rd T20I, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Eyes Another Opportunity

Update Ishan Kishan is recovering well from his low grade right adductor strain, which he sustained during the first T20I of the series against New Zealand. He is yet to regain match fitness and is ruled out of the third T20I to be played on October 27, 2026 in Wellington. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring Ishan's progress. Kumar Kushagra will continue to be with the team for the third T20I. #TeamIndia | #NZvIND