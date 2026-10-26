Ishan Kishan Ruled Out Of India Vs New Zealand 3rd T20I, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Eyes Another Opportunity

Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand due to a right adductor strain
The BCCI confirmed that Kishan is recovering well but has yet to regain match fitness
Kumar Kushagra will continue with the Indian team for the Wellington T20I on October 27
Team India have suffered another setback ahead of the third T20I against New Zealand, with wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan ruled out of the upcoming fixture as he continues his recovery from an injury.
The left-handed batter sustained a low-grade right adductor strain during the opening match of the five-match series. Although Kishan is reportedly recovering well, he has yet to regain the fitness required to return to competitive action.
The third T20I is scheduled to be played at Wellington on October 27, 2026, with India looking to strengthen their position in the series.
BCCI Issues Official Update on Ishan Kishan's Injury
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed Kishan's unavailability through an official statement on Monday, providing an encouraging update on his recovery while ruling him out of the Wellington encounter.
The board stated, "Ishan Kishan is recovering well from his low-grade right adductor strain, which he sustained during the first T20I of the series against New Zealand.
He is yet to regain match fitness and is ruled out of the third T20I to be played on October 27, 2026, in Wellington. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring Ishan's progress. Kumar Kushagra will continue to be with the team for the third T20I.
Kishan had already missed the second T20I against New Zealand after picking up the injury in the series opener. The medical team will continue to assess his condition, with no confirmed return date announced yet.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Could Get Another Opportunity
Kishan's continued absence could provide another opportunity for young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in India's playing XI.
The teenager featured in the second T20I after being brought into the side, although he managed just four runs off eight deliveries while batting at No. 3.
India also have Kumar Kushagra available as wicketkeeping cover, with the youngster retained in the squad for the third fixture.
With India leading the five-match series 2-0, the team management will look to maintain its winning momentum in Wellington while carefully managing Kishan's recovery.