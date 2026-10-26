Harmanpreet And Vaishnavi’s Trademark Ritual Symbolizes India’s Team Spirit Following Zimbabwe Victory | Watch

Harmanpreet was the architect. Her 126 off 121 balls, with 15 fours, was her eighth ODI hundred, taking her past Mithali Raj’s seven. She reached three figures off 101 balls in the 41st over and shared a record 153-run fifth-wicket stand with Deepti, the highest for India Women in ODIs. She was dropped three times and batted through mild fever in the afternoon heat, and was named Player of the Match.