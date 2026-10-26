Harmanpreet And Vaishnavi’s Trademark Ritual Symbolizes India’s Team Spirit Following Zimbabwe Victory | Watch

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Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
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India Women cruised to a emphatic 121-run victory over Zimbabwe Women in the second ODI at the BCA Stadium, taking an unassailable 2–0 series lead

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India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI Women 2026 Harmanpreet Kaur Vaishnavi Sharma Celebration watch video
Vaishnavi and Harmanpreet showcased their trademark post-wicket routine—a handshake, fist bump, flying hand gesture, and hug. Photo: bcciwomen/X
Summary of this article

  • Centuries from Harmanpreet and Deepti powered India to a commanding 328/6

  • Vaishnavi Sharma’s 4/39 dismantled Zimbabwe as the visitors were bowled out for 207

  • India’s 121-run win sealed an unassailable 2–0 series victory with one game to spare

India beat Zimbabwe by 121 runs in the second ODI at the BCA Stadium, sealing the three-match series 2-0 with a game to spare. After recovering from 19/2 in the third over, they posted 328/6 through centuries from Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma, then bowled Zimbabwe out for 207 in 48.5 overs.

Harmanpreet was the architect. Her 126 off 121 balls, with 15 fours, was her eighth ODI hundred, taking her past Mithali Raj’s seven. She reached three figures off 101 balls in the 41st over and shared a record 153-run fifth-wicket stand with Deepti, the highest for India Women in ODIs. She was dropped three times and batted through mild fever in the afternoon heat, and was named Player of the Match.

Then came Vaishnavi Sharma. Playing her second ODI in place of the rested Kranti Gaud, the left-arm spinner finished with 4-39, her maiden four-wicket haul in international cricket. She broke a dangerous Zimbabwe innings by removing Modester Mupachikwa for 49, her first ODI wicket, and followed with Beloved Biza lbw, Michelle Mavunga bowled and captain Josephine Nkomo lbw. Zimbabwe collapsed soon after.

Afterwards came the gesture that has become their trademark. Senior and spinner met with a handshake, a fist bump and a flying motion with their hands before a hug, a routine fans first saw during the Sri Lanka T20Is.

Related Content
Smriti Mandhana applauded Harmanpreet Kaur as the latter scored a century during India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI. - BCCIWomen/X
Deepti Sharma during her innings against Zimbabwe in the second T20I on Sunday, October 25 - | Photo: X/BCCIWomen
Deepti Sharma scored an unbeaten 106 off 83 balls to propel India to a commanding 328/6 against Zimbabwe. - bcciwomen/x
Harmanpreet Kaur on her way to 8th ODI century for India Women. - bcciwomen/X

Vaishnavi has said she asked “Harry di” for permission to try it. Harmanpreet, who handed her India cap in Visakhapatnam last December, agreed, and the ritual has become a symbol of the team’s easy bond between a senior captain and one of its youngest players.

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