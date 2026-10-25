'This Is Reality Now': Harmanpreet Kaur Embraces Life Beyond Captaincy After Match-Winning Hundred Vs Zimbabwe

Harmanpreet Kaur said she has accepted life beyond captaincy and wants to focus on enjoying her batting
Her eighth ODI hundred powered India to a 121-run win over Zimbabwe in the second ODI and sealed the series
Harmanpreet and Pratika Rawal added a steady stand after India slipped to 19 for 2
Harmanpreet Kaur says she has accepted life beyond captaincy and wants to keep enjoying her batting after powering India to a 121-run win over Zimbabwe in the second ODI and sealing the series.
The veteran batter struck her eighth ODI hundred in the victory and again showed her value with the bat. At the post-match presentation ceremony, she made clear that her focus now is on batting, not the captaincy she once held.
"I am someone who likes to live life close to reality. This is the reality now, and I want to accept it," Harmanpreet said at the post-match presentation ceremony. "Cricket is something that gives me happiness and batting is something I have enjoyed throughout my career. Just want to enjoy batting."
Century And Mindset
She said captaincy did not enter her mind once she was in the middle. Her job, she said, was to take responsibility and bat to the match situation.
"When you are batting, you don't think about these things. You are batting as a batter and you want to take responsibility, and bat according to the situation. No matter the situation, I want to enjoy my batting," she said.
The hundred also took her past Mithali Raj as India's second-highest century-maker in women's ODIs. Smriti Mandhana remains ahead with 14 ODI hundreds. The knock came only a few days after Harmanpreet had made 91 in a T20 International against Zimbabwe.
Partnership And Discipline
Her stand with Pratika Rawal steadied India. Rawal made 61 off 67 balls and shared Harmanpreet's ODI-specific approach at the crease. Harmanpreet said the pair focused on patience first and release shots later.
"Today, we were playing an ODI, and you have to act differently. Pratika and me, we talked about giving good balls respect and then not letting loose balls get away," she said.
Harmanpreet also revealed she was not fully fit during the match. She said she had a mild fever the previous night and felt the effect when India returned to the field.
"I had a mild fever last night, and that is why I was struggling when we came back to the field. Wanted to take some rest, and the painkillers are helping me," she said.
Mandhana Praises Recovery
India's recovery pleased Mandhana most. The India captain pointed to the way her side climbed to 328 after slipping to 19 for 2. That rescue act set up the 121-run win and
"Today's biggest positive was to get to 328 from 19-2," Mandhana said.
Mandhana also praised Deepti Sharma, who made a century, for delivering in big moments. "She has been batting brilliantly. Even in the ODI World Cup, she had match-winning knocks. Glad she got a hundred today," she said.
She reserved special praise for left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma, who took four wickets, and explained India's bowling plan. "She was brilliant, she was varying the pace and changing angles. She knows her game very well. Others as well chipped in," Mandhana said. "In white-ball cricket, I think 4-5 overs is a long spell. You don't want the batters getting used to it. With the quality we have, they can come in and bowl in good areas anytime," she said.
Mandhana also commended Zimbabwe's work in the field. "They were brilliant in the field — they nearly stopped 20-30 runs, especially in the point region. They were trying and diving for every ball. Good signs for women's cricket in general," she said.