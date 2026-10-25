'This Is Reality Now': Harmanpreet Kaur Embraces Life Beyond Captaincy After Match-Winning Hundred Vs Zimbabwe

She reserved special praise for left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma, who took four wickets, and explained India's bowling plan. "She was brilliant, she was varying the pace and changing angles. She knows her game very well. Others as well chipped in," Mandhana said. "In white-ball cricket, I think 4-5 overs is a long spell. You don't want the batters getting used to it. With the quality we have, they can come in and bowl in good areas anytime," she said.