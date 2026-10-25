Smriti Mandhana Hails Harmanpreet Kaur’s Masterclass As India Dominate Zimbabwe in 2nd Women’s ODI | Watch

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Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
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Smriti Mandhana applauded centurion Harmanpreet Kaur as India took control of the second women’s ODI against Zimbabwe in Vadodara on Sunday, October 24. Harmanpreet’s eighth ODI hundred

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Smriti Mandhana applauded Harmanpreet Kaur as the latter scored a century during India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI. Photo: BCCIWomen/X
Summary of this article

  • Smriti Mandhana stood and applauded Harmanpreet Kaur after her century in Vadodara

  • Harmanpreet Kaur scored her eighth ODI hundred at the BCA Stadium

  • India recovered from an early collapse after Mandhana and Shafali Verma fell cheaply

Smriti Mandhana’s applause for centurion Harmanpreet Kaur was the emotional high point as India seized control of the second women’s ODI against Zimbabwe in Vadodara on Sunday, October 24. The India captain got to her feet to salute her predecessor after Harmanpreet completed her eighth ODI hundred at the BCA Stadium.

The gesture also stirred attention because discussion over their relationship has followed Mandhana since she assumed leadership from Harmanpreet. Talk of a strained equation has lingered, but the exchange between the two batters on Sunday briefly overshadowed everything else.

The moment came with India already on top. Harmanpreet’s century, along with India’s strong total, left Zimbabwe with a demanding chase in the second match of the three-game series.

India's Early Wobble

India were off to a poor start. Mandhana fell in the opening over after miscuing a pull shot, while Shafali Verma was caught at mid-wicket to give Nomvelo Sibanda her second wicket.

Pratika Rawal steadied the innings. Her 61 off 67 balls, alongside Harmanpreet, helped India build a 124-run stand for the third wicket after the early setback.

That partnership altered the course of the innings. Rawal departed at deep mid-wicket in the 23rd over, and Tejal Hasabnis also failed to get her slog sweep away.

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Smriti Mandhana (left) and Harmanpreet Kaur (right) during MI Vs RCB WPL 2025 - File Photo
File photo of Smriti Mandhana (left) and Harmanpreet Kaur during the India vs South Africa women's ODI series. - X | BCCI Women
India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur (left) celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Jess Kerr with teammate Smriti Mandhana (centre) during their ICC Women's World Cup ODI match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. - PTI

Harmanpreet's Milestone Knock

Harmanpreet then took centre stage. She paced the innings smartly and moved India into a commanding position through the middle overs.

Zimbabwe let chances slip. Harmanpreet was put down three times before she reached her hundred, which was her eighth in ODIs.

The knock carried extra significance. Freed from the captaincy burden, the veteran batter appears to be thriving in her new role and batting with more freedom.

Late Overs Finish

India still did not finish as strongly as they would have liked. Designated finisher Richa Ghosh was dismissed cheaply, which slowed the scoring in the closing overs.

Deepti Sharma supplied the late surge. She raised her second ODI hundred with a boundary through square leg in the final over and ended with 15 boundaries in all.

Zimbabwe face a steep challenge. Given their batting struggles on tour, they will need a major improvement with the bat to threaten India’s imposing total.

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