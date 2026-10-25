Deepti Sharma Scripts History With Record-Breaking ODI Century At No 6

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
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After an early collapse left India vulnerable, Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma led a brilliant recovery to push the team total to 328/6 against Zimbabwe

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India vs Zimbabwe Women 2nd ODI 2026 Deepti Sharma century record
Deepti Sharma scored an unbeaten 106 off 83 balls to propel India to a commanding 328/6 against Zimbabwe. Photo: bcciwomen/x
Summary of this article

  • Deepti Sharma scored an unbeaten 106 off 83 balls to propel India to a commanding 328/6 against Zimbabwe

  • She forged a crucial 152-run fifth-wicket partnership with Harmanpreet Kaur (126) following an early Indian collapse

  • Deepti became the first Indian woman to hit an ODI century from No. 6 or lower, breaking Richa Ghosh's previous record of 94

Deepti Sharma has been India’s most dependable all-rounder for years, and on Sunday she became their most unlikely record-setter. She reached her second ODI hundred off 83 balls against Zimbabwe and finished unbeaten on 106, lifting India to 328 for six.

The innings began in trouble. Smriti Mandhana was gone for a duck in the first over and Shafali Verma followed soon after, leaving India 19/2. Pratika Rawal and Harmanpreet Kaur rebuilt, but when Tejal Hasabnis fell at 148/4, India were a long way from a big total.

Deepti joined Harmanpreet and the pair added 152 for the fifth wicket. Harmanpreet, dropped three times, made 126 before falling at 300. Deepti was on 92 and had to finish the job. Richa Ghosh, then Sayali Satghare, kept her company. She began the 49th over on 97, and her hundred came two balls into it, with a boundary off Tendai Makusha.

The milestone matters for what it says about this team. No Indian woman had scored an ODI hundred at No. 6 or lower before Sunday. The previous best was Richa Ghosh’s 94 against South Africa in Vizag last year, a score that fell six short. For a side that has long leaned on its top order, Deepti’s hundred shows that India’s depth can now win matches, not just rescue them.

Related Content
Deepti Sharma during her innings against Zimbabwe in the second T20I on Sunday, October 25 - | Photo: X/BCCIWomen
Harmanpreet Kaur on her way to 8th ODI century for India Women. - bcciwomen/X
Harmanpreet Kaur’s 91 Powers India To 3-0 Series Sweep Over Zimbabwe Women - X/BCCIWomen
India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur (left) celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Jess Kerr with teammate Smriti Mandhana (centre) during their ICC Women's World Cup ODI match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. - PTI

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