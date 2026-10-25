India Vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI: Deepti Sharma Lights Up Vadodara With Stunning Century As Hosts Post 328/6

Deepti Sharma smashed her second ODI century, scoring an unbeaten 106 off 86 balls
India posted a commanding 328/6 in the second ODI against Zimbabwe
Deepti brought up her hundred with a sweep boundary off Tendai Makusha
Deepti Sharma delivered a sensational batting performance, bringing up her second ODI century to power India to a commanding total of 328/6 against Zimbabwe in the second ODI at Vadodara on Sunday, October 25.
Walking in after India suffered early setbacks, the experienced all-rounder showcased her class and composure, turning the innings around with a superb knock. Deepti remained unbeaten on 106 off 86 deliveries, providing the finishing flourish as India piled up runs in the final overs.
Deepti Sharma Reaches Three Figures With a Stylish Sweep
With the pressure mounting following the dismissals of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, India needed stability in the middle order. Harmanpreet Kaur and Pratika Rawal helped rebuild the innings before Zimbabwe managed to break through. Harmanpreet continued her red-hot form and smashed a century.
Deepti then took charge, combining smart strike rotation with timely aggression to keep the scoreboard moving. Her innings proved crucial in ensuring India maintained their momentum despite losing wickets during the middle phase.
The landmark arrived in the penultimate over of the innings. Facing Tendai Makusha, Deepti sank low and swept the delivery into the gap between short fine leg and square leg for a boundary, completing her second ODI hundred.
She celebrated the milestone by raising her arms and soaking in the applause from her teammates and the crowd.
India Finish Strong With 328 Runs on the Board
Deepti continued to find boundaries in the final over, slicing one through the off-side before collecting singles to help India finish on 328/6 in their allotted 50 overs.
Sayali Satghare remained alongside Deepti at the close, with India gaining a strong platform heading into the second innings.
Zimbabwe's bowlers, including Makusha, faced a challenging finish as India accelerated towards the end.