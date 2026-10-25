India Vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI: Deepti Sharma Lights Up Vadodara With Stunning Century As Hosts Post 328/6

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Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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Deepti Sharma smashed her second ODI century, scoring an unbeaten 106 off 86 balls as India posted 328/6 against Zimbabwe in the second ODI

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India Vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI: Deepti Sharma Lights Up Vadodara With Stunning Century
India Vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI: Deepti Sharma Lights Up Vadodara With Stunning Century As Hosts Post 328/6 Photo: X/BCCIWomen
Summary of this article

  • Deepti Sharma smashed her second ODI century, scoring an unbeaten 106 off 86 balls

  • India posted a commanding 328/6 in the second ODI against Zimbabwe

  • Deepti brought up her hundred with a sweep boundary off Tendai Makusha

Deepti Sharma delivered a sensational batting performance, bringing up her second ODI century to power India to a commanding total of 328/6 against Zimbabwe in the second ODI at Vadodara on Sunday, October 25.

Walking in after India suffered early setbacks, the experienced all-rounder showcased her class and composure, turning the innings around with a superb knock. Deepti remained unbeaten on 106 off 86 deliveries, providing the finishing flourish as India piled up runs in the final overs.

Also Check: IND-W vs ZIM-W Live Score, 2nd ODI

Deepti Sharma Reaches Three Figures With a Stylish Sweep

With the pressure mounting following the dismissals of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, India needed stability in the middle order. Harmanpreet Kaur and Pratika Rawal helped rebuild the innings before Zimbabwe managed to break through. Harmanpreet continued her red-hot form and smashed a century.

Deepti then took charge, combining smart strike rotation with timely aggression to keep the scoreboard moving. Her innings proved crucial in ensuring India maintained their momentum despite losing wickets during the middle phase.

The landmark arrived in the penultimate over of the innings. Facing Tendai Makusha, Deepti sank low and swept the delivery into the gap between short fine leg and square leg for a boundary, completing her second ODI hundred.

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Deepti Sharma during her innings against Zimbabwe in the second T20I on Sunday, October 25 - | Photo: X/BCCIWomen
Deepti Sharma scored an unbeaten 106 off 83 balls to propel India to a commanding 328/6 against Zimbabwe. - bcciwomen/x
Pratika Rawal in action during India-Women Vs Zimbabwe-Women Live Score, 1st ODI 2026. - BCCIWomen/X
India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur (left) celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Jess Kerr with teammate Smriti Mandhana (centre) during their ICC Women's World Cup ODI match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. - PTI

She celebrated the milestone by raising her arms and soaking in the applause from her teammates and the crowd.

India Finish Strong With 328 Runs on the Board

Deepti continued to find boundaries in the final over, slicing one through the off-side before collecting singles to help India finish on 328/6 in their allotted 50 overs.

Sayali Satghare remained alongside Deepti at the close, with India gaining a strong platform heading into the second innings.

Zimbabwe's bowlers, including Makusha, faced a challenging finish as India accelerated towards the end.

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