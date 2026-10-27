India-W Vs Zimbabwe-W 3rd ODI, Live Streaming: Preview, Squad, When And Where To Watch

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Published at:

India Women face Zimbabwe Women in the third ODI in Vadodara. Check match preview, squads, date, time, venue, live streaming and telecast details here

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India Women Vs Zimbabwe Women, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Preview, Head To Head - All You Need To Know
India Women Vs Zimbabwe Women, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Preview, Head To Head - All You Need To Know Photo: X | BCCI Women
Summary of this article

  • India Women face Zimbabwe Women in the second ODI on October 25 in Vadodara

  • India lead the three-match series 1-0 after a dominant nine-wicket victory

  • Fans can watch the match live on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar

India Women play Zimbabwe Women in the 3rd and final ODI of the series on Wednesday 28th October 2026 at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara.

Having already sealed the series 2-0 with such dominant performances, a high flying Indian side will be looking to go one better and complete a comprehensive clean sweep. In the earlier match India had posted 328/6 (Harmanpreet Kaur 126, Deepti Sharma 106*). Vaishnavi Sharma was the pick of the Indian bowlers in the chase with 4 wickets, restricting Zimbabwe to 207.

Zimbabwe showed some resilience with Modester Mupachikwa and Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, but they are up against the very strong hosts. It's going to be sunny and clear in Vadodara so India go into the match as huge favourites to finish the series in style.

Abhishek Sharma’s Blistering Ton Powers India To Series-Sealing Victory Over New Zealand

By Photo Webdesk

All You Need To Know About India-W Vs Zimbabwe-W 3rd ODI

When and Where Will the India-W vs Zimbabwe-W 3rd ODI Take Place?

The third ODI between India-W and Zimbabwe-W will be played at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara, on Wednesday, October 28.

What Time Will India-W vs Zimbabwe-W 3rd ODI Begin?

Related Content
Deepti Sharma celebrates after scalping a wicket against Zimbabwe. - bcciwomen/X
Deepti Sharma scored an unbeaten 106 off 83 balls to propel India to a commanding 328/6 against Zimbabwe. - bcciwomen/x
India Vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI: Deepti Sharma Lights Up Vadodara With Stunning Century As Hosts Post 328/6 - X/BCCIWomen
Pratika Rawal in action during India-Women Vs Zimbabwe-Women Live Score, 1st ODI 2026. - BCCIWomen/X

The third ODI is scheduled to start at 2:00 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 1:30 PM IST.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast India-W vs Zimbabwe-W 3rd ODI?

The third ODI between India-W and Zimbabwe-W will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network's television channels in India.

How Can Fans Watch the India-W vs Zimbabwe-W 3rd ODI Online in India?

Fans can watch the live streaming of the third ODI between India-W and Zimbabwe-W on the JioHotstar app and website in India from 2:00 PM IST onwards.

India-W And Zimbabwe-W Squads

India-W: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana(c), Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Jintimani Kalita, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia, Vaishnavi Sharma, Nandani Sharma

Zimbabwe-W: Modester Mupachikwa(w), Loryn Phiri, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Beloved Biza, Sharne Mayers, Nyasha Gwanzura, Chiedza Dhururu, Michelle Mavunga, Nomvelo Sibanda(c), Tendai Makusha, Olinder Chare, Kudzai Chigora, Francisca Chipare, Kelis Ndhlovu, Josephine Nkomo

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