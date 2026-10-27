IND Vs NZ 3rd T20I: Full List Of Records Broken As Abhishek Sharma’s Blistering Ton Seals Series In Wellington

Abhishek Sharma smashed 113 off 38 balls to drive India’s eight-wicket win over New Zealand in the third T20I
India chased 199 in 13.2 overs at Henry Stadium, finishing with 40 balls to spare
The victory gave India an unassailable 3-0 lead and sealed the series inside the first three matches
India beat New Zealand by eight wickets in the third T20I in Wellington on Tuesday, with Abhishek Sharma scoring 113 off 38 balls and powering a record chase of 199 in 13.2 overs. His hundred came off 35 deliveries and India got to the target with 40 balls to spare at Hnry Stadium.
The win gave India an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series. The tourists wrapped it up inside the first three matches and stacked up several T20I records along the way.
Abhishek led the charge with a hundred on New Zealand soil while Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gave him rapid support at the other end. Sanju Samson and Namand Dhir then completed the chase as India sealed a famous win.
New Zealand Innings
New Zealand posted 198/3 after India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and chose to bowl first on Tuesday.
Daryl Mitchell anchored the innings with an unbeaten 89 off 52 balls. Finn Allen made 40 and Devon Conway scored 39 as the hosts built a total that looked competitive at the break.
That total did not last long under pressure. India’s chase turned the match inside the Powerplay and left New Zealand with no way back.
Opening Stand Records
India flew out of the blocks. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek added 133 runs in 7.1 overs for the opening wicket and broke the chase open before the halfway mark.
Vaibhav made 45 off 19 balls with four fours and four sixes. Abhishek kept going and reached his fifty off 14 balls against New Zealand in Wellington before turning it into a 35-ball hundred.
The team milestones came just as fast. India reached 50 in 2.2 overs and 100 in 5 overs, while the openers powered the side to 118/0 in the first six overs. Earlier this year, Abhishek had also hit a T20I hundred against Afghanistan, recording the fastest T20I hundred among Full Member nations.
Record Chase Finish
India finished it in a hurry. Samson and Namand Dhir stayed till the end as India won by eight wickets with 40 balls to spare.
The chase of 199 ranks among the fastest successful pursuits of a 190-plus total in T20Is. It also sits second on the listed table for the most balls remaining in a successful chase of 190 or more, behind only Estonia’s chase of 192 against Cyprus in 2024, which ended with 42 balls left.
List Of Records Set During IND Vs NZ 3rd T20I 2026
Most Balls Remaining in a Successful Chase of 190 or More
Estonia vs Cyprus, Episkopi, 2024 – 42 balls remaining (Target: 192)
India vs New Zealand, Wellington, 2026 – 40 balls remaining (Target: 199)
Netherlands vs Ireland, Sylhet, T20 World Cup 2014 – 37 balls remaining (Target: 190)
Serbia vs Slovenia, Belgrade, 2025 – 35 balls remaining (Target: 200)
Bulgaria vs Gibraltar, Sofia, 2025 – 34 balls remaining (Target: 244)
Fastest Team 100s in T20Is
India vs New Zealand, Wellington, 2026 – 5 overs
Romania vs Serbia, Sofia, 2021 – 5.2 overs
South Africa vs West Indies, Centurion, 2023 – 5.3 overs
Australia vs Scotland, Edinburgh, 2024 – 5.3 overs
Zimbabwe vs Gambia, Nairobi, 2024 – 5.5 overs
England vs South Africa, Old Trafford, 2025 – 5.5 overs
Fastest 50s in T20Is in Matches Between 2 Full Member Teams
Yuvraj Singh vs England, Durban, 2007 – 12 balls
Colin Munro vs Sri Lanka, Auckland, 2016 – 14 balls
Abhishek Sharma vs New Zealand, Guwahati, 2026 – 14 balls
Quinton de Kock vs West Indies, Centurion, 2023 – 15 balls
Shivam Dube vs New Zealand, Visakhapatnam, 2026 – 15 balls
Fastest Team 50s in T20Is (By Overs)
Papua New Guinea vs Vanuatu, Port Moresby, 2019 – 2.2 overs
Romania vs Serbia, Sofia, 2021 – 2.2 overs
India vs New Zealand, Wellington, 2026 – 2.2 overs
Philippines vs Indonesia, Bali, 2023 – 2.3 overs
New Zealand vs Scotland, The Oval, 2009 – 2.4 overs
New Zealand vs England, Auckland, 2019 – 2.4 overs
South Africa vs West Indies, Centurion, 2023 – 2.4 overs
100-Plus Totals in Overs 1–6 in Men's T20Is
India vs New Zealand, Wellington, 2026 – 118/0
Romania vs Serbia, Sofia, 2021 – 116/0 (5.4 overs)
Australia vs Scotland, Edinburgh, 2024 – 113/1
Zimbabwe vs Gambia, Nairobi (RSC), 2024 – 103/1
South Africa vs West Indies, Centurion, 2023 – 102/0
England vs South Africa, Old Trafford, 2025 – 100/0
India vs Afghanistan, Delhi, 2026 – 100/0
Along the way, India reached their team 50 in just 2.2 overs, tying the record for the fastest team half-century by overs, and set a new world record for the fastest team century in T20Is by reaching 100 in just 5 overs. Individual milestones also tumble-downed during this blitz, highlighted by Abhishek Sharma bringing up his half-century in 14 balls, which stands as the joint second-fastest 50 in T20Is among Full Member teams.