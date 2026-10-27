Israel Election 2026: Key Issues, Top Contenders And When Results Are Expected

Israel votes amid security concerns and fallout from October 7.
Netanyahu faces challenger Gadi Eisenkot amid domestic political divisions.
Polls suggest neither bloc may secure a parliamentary majority.
Israel is holding its first general election in the country since the Hamas-led attacks on October 7, 2023, which resulted in the killing of around 1200 people.
Since then, Israel has continued its devastating military campaign in Gaza, fought two wars with Iran that ended without a decisive outcome, and stepped up actions by the state and settlers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, described by critics as ethnic cleansing.
At home, Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition has moved against democratic institutions, including the Supreme Court. Many Israelis see the upcoming election as one of the most important in the country’s history.
Whoever governs Israel next will have a lasting influence on the Middle East and the conflicts continuing across the region.
How Does The Election System Work In Israel?
Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, has 120 seats, which are distributed among parties based on their share of the national vote. Any party must win at least 3.25% of the vote to be eligible to get a seat in the parliament.
No party has ever won the 61 seats needed for an outright majority, making coalition governments a regular feature of Israeli politics.
After the results are announced, the president asks the party with the most seats to try to form a coalition with other parties and secure enough support to govern.
Who Are The Top Contenders?
Benjamin Netanyahu has led Israel for 19 of the past 30 years, most recently leading a far-right coalition. Backed by US President Donald Trump, he is seeking another term in office. The election is also personal for Netanyahu, who is facing a corruption trial. Losing power could increase the risk of a trial that may lead to prison.
His main challenger, Gadi Eisenkot, is a former Israeli military chief who entered politics relatively recently. The son of Moroccan immigrants, Eisenkot rose from modest beginnings in the army to become a senior figure in Israel’s establishment. He lost his son and two nephews while they were fighting in Gaza in 2024.
Unlike Netanyahu, Eisenkot does not rely on charisma to win support. Instead, he has built his campaign around presenting himself as an alternative to the current prime minister. His new party, Yashar, which means “Honesty”, reflects that message.
What Have Been Key Issues In This Election?
The October 7 attacks and Israel’s security have become central issues in the election, taking priority over concerns such as the rising cost of living. Opposition parties have criticised the government over the attacks, concerns about democratic institutions, growing religious extremism and the burden of prolonged wars on several fronts.
Many opposition leaders have promised to establish a state commission of inquiry into the October 7 attacks. Most have also pledged to end exemptions from military service for ultra-Orthodox men. The issue has caused resentment among families whose relatives are serving in the military or have died in combat.
Israel’s growing international isolation is another concern, with sanctions expanding over settlement activity. There are also fears that skilled professionals and members of the country’s elite are increasingly leaving.
Netanyahu has blamed Israel’s security establishment for the failures that led to the October 7 attacks. Despite the assault being the deadliest day in Israel’s history, he says his experience and international connections make him the leader best placed to protect the country.
His far-right coalition partners have called for the removal of Palestinians from Gaza and the occupied West Bank, as well as further settlement expansion.
Meanwhile, Netanyahu’s ultra-Orthodox allies want to retain the long-standing exemption from military service and government subsidies for religious studies.
When Will The Winner Be Announced?
The election outcome could become clear within hours of polling closing, though it may take days or even weeks to know the final result. Voting will run from 7 a.m. (0500 GMT) to 10 p.m. (2000 GMT). Israeli TV channels will broadcast exit polls after voting ends, offering the first indication of the results. Official counting will begin soon after.
The picture may become clear quickly, but forming a government could take longer if no party or alliance wins a clear majority in parliament.
The final vote count is expected by October 30. The official results will be published on November 4, a week after the election.
The last opinion polls released before a ban on new surveys began on Friday suggested that neither side was likely to win the 61 seats needed for a majority in Israel's 120-member Knesset.
The close numbers mean parties may face difficult coalition talks after the election. If they fail to build a majority, Israel could end up with a minority government that depends on support from parties outside the ruling coalition.