A UN commission says Israel continues genocide in Gaza after ceasefire.
Israel rejects the report, calling it a misinformation campaign.
Israeli strikes in Gaza have killed thousands since October 2023.
A UN commission said on Monday in a report that Israel continued to commit genocide in Gaza after last October's US-brokered ceasefire. Israel, however, has dismissed claims saying it to be part of a "misinformation campaign".
The UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry examined violations against Palestinian children from the start of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7, 2023, until September 2026. The report covers the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel, according to Reuters.
The commission said the situation in the occupied West Bank had also worsened, while Israeli authorities continued to commit what it described as "genocidal acts" aimed at destroying Palestinians in Gaza, in whole or in part.
Responding to the latest report, Israel's mission in Geneva accused the commission of spreading misinformation to demonise the country.
In a statement, Ambassador Daniel Meron said, “The attempt to destroy the Jewish state ... continues today through efforts by actors such as the UN Commission of Inquiry to undermine Israel’s legitimacy and deny its fundamental right to exist and defend itself."
In a report released in September last year, the commission had accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza. It also said senior Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, had incited these acts. Israel rejected the allegations, calling them scandalous.
Israel Continues Strikes In Gaza
Israeli air and ground attacks in Gaza have killed at least five people and wounded more than a dozen others.
Medical sources and first responders said an Israeli air strike hit a camp for displaced people in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, on Monday, killing four Palestinians, including a young girl, Al Jazeera reported.
Mahmoud Basal, spokesperson for the Palestinian Civil Defence, said earlier that Israeli gunfire and air strikes had killed 11 people and injured 50 across Gaza in the previous 24 hours.
By Monday, the death toll from Israel’s war on Gaza had reached at least 74,555, with 175,727 people wounded. Medical sources have reported that since the US-brokered ceasefire came into effect on October 11 last year, another 1,559 people had been killed and 5,608 injured. Many victims remain buried under rubble or lying in the streets, as ambulance and rescue teams are unable to reach them.