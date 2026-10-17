Israel's Opposition Leaders Join Hands Against Netanyahu, But Where Do They Differ?

He left the war cabinet with Gantz in June 2024, accusing Netanyahu of lacking a plan to end the fighting. A year later he formed Yashar, which calls for professional government, military service for all citizens including ultra-Orthodox Jews, and a state commission of inquiry into the failures of 7 October. He has criticised the government's reliance on the United States in pursuing its war aims, without challenging those aims themselves. In June 2026, he described US-mediated talks with Iran as “a deal taking shape far from here and far from Israeli interests” and objected to American limits on Israeli action in Lebanon. He has ruled out any coalition role for the United Arab List (Ra’am), saying in a 26 September Channel 12 interview that no Arab party would accept his conditions, including recognition of Israel as a Jewish state.