Eisenkot’s Yashar party has asked Likud to join intensive coalition negotiations, with the first meeting set for Sunday, November 22
The move is aimed at forming a broad-based unity government after the October 27 election produced no majority in the 120-member Knesset
Eisenkot has until December 6, with a possible extension, to assemble a government that would replace Netanyahu
Gadi Eisenkot, the leader tasked with forming Israel’s next government, has invited Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party for intensive coalition negotiations in a fresh bid to end the political deadlock following last month’s inconclusive election.
Eisenkot’s centrist Yashar party said on Saturday that its negotiating team had been instructed to hold intensive discussions with Likud representatives, beginning with a meeting scheduled for Sunday, November 22. The initiative is aimed at exploring all possible options for forming a broad-based national unity government.
In a statement, Yashar described the invitation as a “genuine and sincere effort to establish the broadest possible government”. It said its negotiating team would “leave no stone unturned” and pursue “bold initiatives” to secure a breakthrough.
The October 27 election failed to give either political bloc the 61 seats needed for a majority in the 120-member Knesset, leaving Eisenkot with the task of assembling a governing coalition. He has until December 6, with the possibility of an extension, to form a government that would replace Netanyahu.
Opposition Bloc Divided Over Likud’s Role In Unity Government
The invitation to Likud comes amid differences within Eisenkot’s camp over the composition of the next government and whether Netanyahu’s party should be part of it. The opposition bloc, which includes former prime minister Naftali Bennett, Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman and Democrats leader Yair Golan, had campaigned to end Netanyahu’s tenure but remains divided over how to proceed further in an effort to secure a parliamentary majority.
According to The Times of Israel, Bennett on Saturday reiterated his support for a national unity government led by Eisenkot after observers suspected a political realignment from him following a meeting with Netanyahu.
Bennett sought to dispel those concerns, reaffirming his commitment to an Eisenkot-led government.
“I am committed to establishing, together with our partners, a government of national repair led by Gadi Eisenkot,” Bennett said.
While Bennett has backed a unity arrangement involving Likud if it is headed by Eisenkot, Liberman has pushed for an alternative coalition involving ultra-Orthodox parties. Golan, meanwhile, has advocated a minority government that could rely on outside parliamentary support from Arab-majority parties Ra'am and the Joint List.
Likud Lays Down Conditions For Unity Government
Even as Eisenkot attempts to bring Likud into negotiations, Netanyahu’s party has outlined conditions for a possible unity arrangement, underscoring the differences between the two sides.
In a statement on Saturday, Likud called for an end to what it described as political “boycotts” against Netanyahu and his government, along with “all personal attacks and incitement”.
Likud also sought a joint declaration recognising Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people and a commitment against cooperation with parties it accuses of supporting terrorism, likely the Arab parties.
The party further set out four principles for a unity government: recognition of Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people; opposition to Palestinian statehood; maintaining Israeli security zones in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria; and reaching a broad agreement with ultra-Orthodox leaders on the status of yeshiva students and their exemption from compulsory military service.