Opposition Bloc Divided Over Likud’s Role In Unity Government

The invitation to Likud comes amid differences within Eisenkot’s camp over the composition of the next government and whether Netanyahu’s party should be part of it. The opposition bloc, which includes former prime minister Naftali Bennett, Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman and Democrats leader Yair Golan, had campaigned to end Netanyahu’s tenure but remains divided over how to proceed further in an effort to secure a parliamentary majority.