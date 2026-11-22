India register their third-highest Test total with 720/9 declared against New Zealand in Wellington
India become the first team in Test history to record 50-plus partnerships for each of the first seven wickets
Jacob Duffy concedes 201 runs, recording the second-most expensive bowling figures by a New Zealand bowler in a Test inning
India produced a historic batting performance in the first Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, registering several records with their mammoth first-innings total of 720/9 declared. The visitors surpassed their previous highest Test score in New Zealand, which was 520 all out in Hamilton in 2009.
India's total was also the third-highest in their Test history, behind 759/7 declared against England in Chennai in 2016 and 726/9 declared against Sri Lanka in Mumbai in 2009. Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel and other Indian batters made significant contributions as the New Zealand bowlers struggled throughout the innings.
The performance also resulted in multiple individual and team records, while Jacob Duffy endured a particularly difficult outing, conceding 201 runs in 33 overs.
India Register Third-Highest Test Total in History
India's 720/9 declared against New Zealand has entered the record books as their third-highest innings total in Test cricket. It is also the highest total ever recorded against New Zealand in the format, surpassing West Indies' 660/5 declared at the same Wellington venue in 1995.
Here are India's highest Test innings totals:
759/7 declared vs England, Chennai, 2016
726/9 declared vs Sri Lanka, Mumbai, 2009
720/9 declared vs New Zealand, Wellington, 2026
707 vs Sri Lanka, Colombo, 2010
705/7 declared vs Australia, Sydney, 2004
India's effort also became the highest team total in New Zealand, going past the hosts' 715/6 declared against Bangladesh in Hamilton in 2019.
India Join Exclusive 700-Plus Club
India have now registered five 700-plus totals in Test cricket, joining Sri Lanka, England, Australia and West Indies among the teams to achieve this milestone.
Sri Lanka – 7
India – 5
England – 4
Australia – 4
West Indies – 4
Pakistan – 2
New Zealand – 1
India Create History With Seven 50-Plus Partnerships
India achieved another unprecedented feat by registering 50-plus partnerships for each of their first seven wickets. This is the first instance in Test cricket history of a team achieving the milestone.
The previous best was eight such partnerships in an innings, achieved by India against England at The Oval in 2007 and matched by Australia against England in Sydney during 2025/26.
Jacob Duffy Enters Unwanted Record Books
New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy endured a forgettable outing, conceding 201 runs for one wicket in 33 overs at an economy rate of 6.09.
It is the second-most expensive bowling performance in terms of runs conceded by a New Zealand bowler in a Test innings.
Only Stephen Boock's 1/229 against Pakistan in Auckland in 1989 remains worse. Duffy also became just the second bowler in Test history to concede more than 200 runs at an economy rate above six in a 33-over spell, after Pakistan's Zahid Mahmood against England in Rawalpindi in 2022.
India Equal Their Second-Highest Six-Hitting Record
India also matched another significant batting milestone during the innings. Their 14 sixes against New Zealand in Wellington rank joint-second among their highest six counts in a single Test innings.
Most sixes in a Test innings for India:
18 vs England, Rajkot, 2024
15 vs Sri Lanka, Mumbai, 2009
14 vs South Africa, Visakhapatnam, 2019
14 vs New Zealand, Wellington, 2026
India's remarkable batting display has therefore produced records across team totals, partnerships and individual bowling figures, making the Wellington Test a memorable chapter in the country's Test cricket history.