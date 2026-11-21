KL Rahul To Virat Kohli: Full List Of Indian Cricketers To Score Test Centuries In New Zealand

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 21 November 2026 11:52 am

Indian cricket has witnessed several memorable batting performances in New Zealand, where challenging conditions and quality pace attacks have tested even the finest batters. From Sunil Gavaskar and Ajit Wadekar to Sachin Tendulkar, several Indian legends have risen to the occasion with memorable Test centuries on New Zealand soil. Their innings have come in different eras, against varied bowling attacks, but each has played a significant role in India's overseas Test history. KL Rahul recently added his name to this prestigious list with a magnificent 136 in Wellington, becoming the first Indian opener to score Test centuries in all four SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia). Take a look at the Indian cricketers who have scored Test hundreds in New Zealand and the innings that made them memorable.