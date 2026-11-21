Trump, Xi and Putin hold their first-ever trilateral summit in China, discussing nuclear security, energy and UN reforms.
India takes note of the US-China-Russia meeting as the Modi government waits for details of its outcomes.
Rahul Gandhi targets Modi over India's absence as the three leaders discuss global security and strategic issues.
India on Friday refrained from assessing the implications of the first-ever trilateral meeting between US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying it would wait for a fuller account of the discussions and their concrete outcomes before commenting.
The meeting, held in Shenzhen, China, on Thursday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, brought together the leaders of three permanent members of the United Nations Security Council. Discussions covered international security and strategic stability, while the resulting four-point declaration outlined cooperation on UN reform, energy supplies, the jurisdiction of international institutions and nuclear risk reduction.
India Awaits Fuller Account Of Trilateral Meeting
Addressing a media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi had taken note of the meeting but would wait for greater clarity on its outcomes.
"We have taken note of this meeting between three APEC member countries. We await a fuller accounting of the concrete outcomes of the meeting before offering our assessment," Jaiswal said.
The meeting took place at Kylin Villa in Shenzhen. The United States, China and Russia are all members of APEC, while India is not part of the 21-member-economy grouping.
What Did Trump, Xi And Putin Agree On?
According to the joint declaration released by the White House, the three leaders identified four areas for cooperation: United Nations reform, energy security, the jurisdiction of international institutions and nuclear risk reduction.
The declaration called for reforming the UN to make it more effective in responding to global challenges and fulfilling its central mission of maintaining international peace and security. They also agreed to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products and maintain stable energy flows.
On nuclear security, the leaders reaffirmed that "a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought" and called for dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing nuclear proliferation. However, the declaration contained no commitment to reduce their nuclear arsenals.
The declaration also emphasised state consent and immunity for state officials, stating that the International Criminal Court (ICC) and similar bodies must not abuse their jurisdiction. The provision is particularly significant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is wanted under an ICC arrest warrant over alleged war crimes in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
Xi Calls Meeting A 'Groundbreaking Move'
Opening the meeting, Xi described the trilateral engagement as a "groundbreaking move" and said the leaders would discuss upholding world peace and promoting strategic stability.
"Peace has been an enduring pursuit of humanity. Our planet has been put through more than 10,000 wars," he said.
Although Trump said the conflicts in Ukraine and Iran were discussed during the meeting, the joint declaration made no mention of either war and announced no agreement on resolving them, the Associated Press reported.
Rahul Gandhi Targets Modi Over India's Absence
The meeting also prompted a political reaction in India, with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi questioning the country's absence from the gathering.
Sharing a photograph of Trump, Xi and Putin seated together, Gandhi wrote on X: "If Congress were in power, India's Prime Minister would be sitting at this table. A compromised PM can never sit at this table."
The summit comes as India continues to maintain strategic partnerships with the United States, Russia and China while advocating a multipolar international order. New Delhi has yet to assess what the three countries' closer coordination could mean for the wider diplomatic and security landscape.