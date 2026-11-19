Donald Trump said meeting Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin together gives him a diplomatic edge because they already work closely
He said he wants nuclear arms control at the centre of the encounter involving the world’s three largest nuclear powers
Trump said both Xi and Putin view him favourably and suggested that helps the talks
US President Donald Trump has defended his decision to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin together on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen this week , arguing that dealing with both leaders at the same time gives him a diplomatic edge because they already work closely with each other.
He also said that both leaders view him favourably as he tries to put nuclear arms control at the centre of the three-way encounter involving the leaders of the world’s three largest nuclear powers. According to Reuters, Trump wants a new nuclear arms agreement that includes China, even though Beijing has been reluctant to join negotiations with Washington and Moscow.
Speaking in a Fox News interview on Thursday, Trump cast the format as a practical response to current geopolitical ties rather than a break from them. He said, “They both like Trump. Now, what happens after me? That I can’t tell you, but they are in good shape.”
Why Trump Sees Advantage
Trump tied his case to the existing China-Russia relationship. Asked in the Fox News interview on Thursday why it was advantageous to meet Xi and Putin together, he said both countries were already aligned and working in tandem.
“Because they work together, they have a relationship. The relationship should have never been allowed to happen," Trump said. He added: “They were natural enemies."
His argument was that any diplomacy with the two powers had to reflect that reality. By his telling, engaging them together made sense because their cooperation had already reshaped the strategic picture.
Obama Energy Theory
Trump blamed that shift on energy policy under former US President Barack Obama. He said the bond between Beijing and Moscow grew because China needed energy and Russia had the resources to provide it.
“Because of Obama, not Biden, it was Obama before, he drove them together because of energy," Trump said. He went on to explain that China’s demand and Russia’s supply base had pulled the two countries closer.
He also pointed to the scale of both countries to explain why he sees them as natural partners in material terms. Trump cited China’s population and Russia’s vast geographical expanse before adding, “I read all my life you’d never want to have Russia and China team up. That was like 101 in politics or in warfare," he said.
Separate Bilateral Talks
The summit schedule goes beyond the trilateral. Trump plans a separate one-on-one meeting with Xi right before the three-way talks, which will be his third substantial meeting with the Chinese leader this year.
He also added a separate sit-down with Putin. Reuters reported that it will be the first time the two leaders have held talks since their discussions in Alaska last year, which failed to broker a deal to ease Russia’s war in Ukraine.
That broader context raises the stakes around the summit. Reuters reported that the meeting could mark a pivot in world history or become a quickly forgotten photo op. Trump has frequently highlighted his rapport with Putin, while US ties with Ukraine appear to have sharply deteriorated, according to the same Reuters report.