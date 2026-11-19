The weather forecast for the India vs New Zealand 1st Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington looks encouraging, with rain unlikely to cause significant interruptions over the five days. Day 1 is expected to witness partly cloudy conditions, while the chances of precipitation remain low throughout the opening days. According to the forecast, Day 3 has just a 9% chance of rain. However, Wellington's strong winds could play a significant role, potentially assisting the fast bowlers with swing and seam movement. Overall, fans can expect largely uninterrupted cricket, although weather conditions will need to be monitored.