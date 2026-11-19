India vs New Zealand 1st Test LIVE Score: IND Make Surprise XI Decision!
India have opted for a pace-heavy combination, fielding four seamers alongside both Dhruv Jurel and Rishabh Pant. New Zealand have also gone with four frontline pacers, keeping the conditions and the green surface at the Basin Reserve in mind. Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar and Ravindra Jadeja miss out, while Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj come into the playing XI. Washington Sundar has been picked as the spinning all-rounder to provide balance to the side.
India vs New Zealand 1st Test LIVE Score: Decent Over for the Kiwis!
A steady over for New Zealand as Henry Nicholls and Rachin Ravindra manage to collect nine runs off it. Nicholls continues to hold one end together, while Ravindra looks to settle in after the early setbacks. The hosts move to 22/2 after six overs, with India still having the upper hand following two early breakthroughs.
NZ 22/2 (6)
India vs New Zealand 1st Test LIVE Score: Anshul Kamboj joins the Party!
Another early breakthrough for India! Anshul Kamboj strikes in his very first spell to dismiss Devon Conway for 4. The pacer gets a hint of movement away after pitching around off-stump, drawing Conway forward into a drive. The outside edge is found, and Rishabh Pant makes no mistake behind the stumps. India have removed both New Zealand openers inside four overs..
NZ 12/2 (3.2)
India vs New Zealand 1st Test LIVE Score: Devon Conway Survives!
Devon Conway survives after successfully overturning an on-field caught-behind decision. The left-hander was initially given out off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling, but he immediately opted for a review. UltraEdge showed a noise before the ball reached the bat, with no contact as it passed the outside edge. The decision was overturned, much to Conway's relief. He then picked up a single off the final delivery to move to 4.
NZ 12/1 (3)
India vs New Zealand 1st Test LIVE Score: Jasprit Bumrah, You Beauty!
Tom Latham makes a costly decision to leave a delivery outside off, but the ball comes back in sharply and crashes into the off-stump. A brilliant start for India as Bumrah gets the New Zealand captain for a duck in his very first over.
NZ 2/1 (1)
India vs New Zealand 1st Test LIVE Score: Aciton Begins and Bumrah has the Bowl!
Tom Latham and Devon Conway are out in the middle to begin New Zealand's first innings. Latham will take strike, with Jasprit Bumrah handed the new ball for India. The visitors will be hoping their pace spearhead can make an early breakthrough on a surface offering assistance to the seamers.
India vs New Zealand 1st Test LIVE Score: National Anthems Done!
Both teams' national anthems are done and New Zealand openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway are set to open the innings.
India vs New Zealand 1st Test LIVE Score: Basin Reserve's Pitch Report!
The pitch at the Basin Reserve has some grass but isn't as green as it has been in previous games. Scott Styris and Katey Martin expect plenty of movement and bounce, with the surface likely to assist the seamers early on. However, batting conditions could improve as the match progresses, particularly during the third and fourth innings.
India vs New Zealand 1st Test LIVE Score: IND Playing XI!
India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel(w), Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna
India vs New Zealand 1st Test LIVE Score: NZ Playing XI!
New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy
India vs New Zealand 1st Test LIVE Score: Toss Update!
India won the toss and opted to bowl first.
India vs New Zealand 1st Test LIVE Score: Will Rain Play Spoilsport?
The weather forecast for the India vs New Zealand 1st Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington looks encouraging, with rain unlikely to cause significant interruptions over the five days. Day 1 is expected to witness partly cloudy conditions, while the chances of precipitation remain low throughout the opening days. According to the forecast, Day 3 has just a 9% chance of rain. However, Wellington's strong winds could play a significant role, potentially assisting the fast bowlers with swing and seam movement. Overall, fans can expect largely uninterrupted cricket, although weather conditions will need to be monitored.
India vs New Zealand 1st Test LIVE Score: Live Streaming!
The 1st Test between India and New Zealand will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network channels in India. Fans can watch the live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website in India.
India vs New Zealand 1st Test LIVE Score: Its raining in Wellington!
Covers are currently in place over the pitch and certain sections of the ground as rain continues in Wellington. However, it is only a light drizzle at the moment and is unlikely to pose a major concern. That said, it could potentially delay the start of the match if the conditions persist.
India vs New Zealand 1st Test LIVE Score: Take a look at the Squads!
India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill(c), KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Deep, Gurnoor Brar
New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner, Dean Foxcroft, Will Young
India vs New Zealand 1st Test LIVE Score: Hello And Welcome
Welcome to our live coverage of the first Test between India and New Zealand from Wellington's iconic Basin Reserve! Stay tuned for toss updates, playing XIs, and ball-by-ball action.