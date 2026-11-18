India and New Zealand will lock horns in the first Test starting on November 19
The match is scheduled to be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington
Check out the weather and pitch report for the opening encounter
India and New Zealand will lock horns in the first Test starting on Thursday, November 19. The match is scheduled to be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.
India will have to not only face but conquer the breezy, swing- and seam-friendly conditions of New Zealand if they want to win the Test series.
However, it will not be easy. Matt Henry has already shown his skills and the havoc he can wreak on seam-friendly pitches during the fourth ODI against India.
The right-arm pacer claimed six wickets, including a three-wicket first over, to wrap up India's innings at 89.
India's batting unit will be tested, as most of the batters, including Shubman Gill, will be playing their first Test match in New Zealand.
However, India will take a lot of confidence from the fact that they defeated New Zealand in T20I and ODI series before coming to Test.
India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Weather Report
India's tour of New Zealand has been heavily disturbed by persistent rain. India had to chase a revised total in the first two ODIs, before the third one was washed out.
However, the first Test between the two nations is less likely to be interrupted by rain, with a 9% chance of precipitation on Day 3. The weather will stay partly cloudy, but with almost negligible chances of rain.
Wellington is one of the windiest places in the entire world, adding an extra layer of difficulty.
India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Pitch Report
Basin Reserve Stats
|Total Test Played
|70
|Average Score
|272
|Average 1st Innings Score
|312
|Average 2nd Innings Score
|310
|Average 3rd Innings Score
|252
|Average 4th Innings Score
|159
|Highest Innings Total
|680/8d (New Zealand vs India, 2014)
|Lowest Innings Total
|42 (New Zealand vs Australia, 1946)
|Most Runs
|Kane Williamson (1591 runs)
|Highest Innings Score (Individual)
|Brendon McCullum (302 Runs vs India, 2014)
|Most Wickets
|Tim Southee (63)
|Best Bowling Figures in Match
|Courtney Walsh (13/55)
Batters will almost certainly be greeted by a green top at the Basin Reserve for the 1st Test. However, the pitch can be deceptive, often flattening out after a few sessions to make batting easier.
Traditionally, the surface offers help to pacers on the first two days of the match before getting easier for batters over the remaining three. Hence, the opening two days tend to be low-scoring.
Also, the wind adds difficulty for batters and fielders while providing assistance to the bowlers.