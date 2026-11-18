India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Weather Forecast & Pitch Report: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Wellington?

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 18 November 2026 4:46 pm

Having clinched both the T20I and ODI series, India will look to kick off their Test campaign against hosts New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on November 19. Check out the weather and pitch report for the opening encounter.

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 18 November 2026 4:46 pm

Members of the Indian men's cricket team sweat it out during catching drills at the Basin Reserve in Wellington during a practice session ahead of the opening Test. | Photo: X/BCCI