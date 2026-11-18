Bihar chased 225 against Delhi on Wednesday, November 18, in SMAT
It is the sixth-highest chase in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy history
Yash Dhull scored 125 off 59 balls to take Delhi to 224/5 in 20 overs
Bihar pulled off a record run chase against Delhi on Wednesday, November 18, playing without Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
Batting first, Delhi posted 224/5, but Bihar successfully chased down the target with two wickets in hand and one ball to spare.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who recently became the youngest captain in domestic T20 history when he led Bihar against Saurashtra on November 14, missed the match due to international commitments, having linked up with the India A squad for the upcoming Asia Cup Rising tournament.
Even in his absence, Bihar pulled off the highest successful run chase in their T20 history and the sixth-highest in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) history.
Highest Chase In SMAT
|Team
|Score
|Overs
|RPO
|Target
|Opposition
|Ground
|Start Date
|Jharkhand
|237/4
|18.1
|13.04
|236
|v Punjab
|Ambi
|12-Dec-25
|Mumbai
|238/6
|17.3
|13.6
|235
|v Haryana
|Ambi
|14-Dec-25
|Mumbai
|233/6
|19.3
|11.94
|230
|v Andhra
|Hyderabad
|05-Dec-24
|Puducherry
|228/6
|19.2
|11.79
|227
|v Andhra
|Wankhede
|15-Jan-21
|Punjab
|226/8
|19.1
|11.79
|226
|v M. Pradesh
|Ambi
|16-Dec-25
|Bihar
|227/8
|19.5
|11.44
|225
|v Delhi
|Indore
|18-Nov-26
Yash Dhull Century Goes In Vain
Sent in to bowl first against the heavyweight Delhi side, Bihar conceded 224/5 in their 20 overs. Yash Dhull spearheaded the innings with a brilliant 125 off 59 balls, smashing 16 fours and seven sixes to top-score for Delhi.
Tejasvi Dahiya added a quickfire 25-ball 51 to push Delhi past the 200-run mark, while skipper Priyansh Arya and seasoned batter Nitish Rana failed to get going.
Raghuvendra Prasad was the pick of the bowlers for Bihar, scalping three wickets while conceding just 44 runs.
In reply, Bihar rode on small yet consistent contributions from batters throughout the order to reach 227 for eight with a ball to spare.
Opener Ayush Loharuka (50, 22b) and one-down batter Bipin Saurabh (49, 19b) struck at rate in excess of 200, adding 92 runs in a mere 5.4 overs.
Bihar reached 117 for two in just 7.3 overs, and the subsequent batters used that platform to mount a strong chase despite regular setbacks.
At 189 for eight in 16.3 overs, Bihar all but seemed to have lost the match.
But the ninth wicket pair of Mayank Kumar (24 not out, 13b) and Prashant Singh (13 not out, 8b) added 37 runs to take Bihar home.
Brief scores: Delhi: 224/5 in 20 overs (Yash Dhull 125, Tejasvi Dahiya 51; Raghavendra Pratap 3/44) lost to Bihar: 227/8 in 19.5 overs (Ayush Loharuka 50, Bipin Saurabh 49, Mayank Kumar 24 not out; Digvesh Rathi 3/47) by 2 wickets.