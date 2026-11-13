SMAT 2026 Round 1: Schedule, Match Timings And Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Published at:

The 19th edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) will commence on Saturday, November 14, with first-round matches held at various venues across India. The final of the tournament will be played on December 6. Check match timings, live streaming, TV broadcast details and squads

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will lead Bihar's side in the 19th edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy | Photo: X/@BCCI
Summary of this article

  • The 19th edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will commence on Saturday, November 14

  • The final of the tournament will be played on December 6

  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will lead Bihar, while Suryakumar Yadav will captain Mumbai

The 19th edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) will commence on Saturday, November 14, with first-round matches held at various venues across India. The final of the tournament will be played on December 6.

Defending champions Jharkhand will start their campaign against Mizoram. Mizoram won the plate group last season. Meanwhile, the runners-up from last season, Haryana, will play their first match against Punjab.

The spotlight will be on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is leading a young Bihar team in the tournament. Bihar will take on Saurashtra in the first match. Tamil Nadu, the most successful team in the tournament, will face Railways.

Elsewhere, T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav will be captaining Mumbai in the tournament. World Cup-winning opener Sanju Samson will be leading Kerala. Another member of India's World Cup-winning squad, Varun Chakravarthy, will represent Bengal in the tournament.

The competition comes at a time when the IPL auction is just around the corner, giving domestic players a chance to leave a last-minute impact on franchises.

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East Zone's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in practice ahead of Duleep Trophy semifinals. - BCCIdomestic/X
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By Outlook Sports Desk

SMAT 2026 Round 1: Full Schedule, Groups, Venues And Timings

Groups & Format

A total of 38 teams will participate in the tournament, with 32 playing in the Elite group and the other six in the Plate group.

The Elite section is further divided into four groups, each consisting of eight teams.

Each team will face each other team in its group once in a round-robin format, followed by a Super League format.

Group AGroup BGroup CGroup DPlate group
BarodaBiharAndhra PradeshChattisgarhArunachal Pradesh
BengalDelhiAssamGoaManipur
ChandigarhHaryanaHimachal PradeshGujaratMeghalaya
JharkhandJammu and KashmirKeralaHyderabadNagaland
KarnatakaPunjabMadhya PradeshMumbaiServices
MizoramRailwaysMaharashtraOdishaSikkim
RajasthanTamil NaduPondicherryUttarakhand
Uttar PradeshSaurashtraTripuraVidarbha

SMAT 2026 Round 1: Schedule, Venue and Timings

MatchVenueTiming
Chandigarh vs BarodaMumbai9:00 AM
Punjab vs HaryanaIndore9:00 AM
Maharashtra vs PondicherryMohali9:00 AM
Hyderabad vs MumbaiKolkata9:00 AM
Nagaland vs MeghalayaSovima8:30 AM
Arunachal Pradesh vs ManipurSovima8:30 AM
Mizoram vs JharkhandMumbai (Wankhede stadium)11:00 AM
Saurashtra vs BiharIndore11:00 AM
Tripura vs AndhraNew Chandigarh11:00 AM
Gujarat vs OdishaKolkata (Eden Gardens)11:00 AM
Services vs SikkimSovima1:00 PM
Rajasthan vs Uttar PradeshMumbai1:30 PM
Railways vs Tamil NaduIndore1:30 PM
Himachal Pradesh vs AssamMohali1:30 PM
Vidarbha vs GoaKolkata1:30 PM
Karnataka vs BengalMumbai (Wankhede stadium)4:30 PM
Jammu and Kashmir vs DelhiIndore4:30 PM
Madhya Pradesh vs KeralaNew Chandigarh4:30 PM
Uttarakhand vs ChattisgarhKolkata (Eden Gardens)4:30 PM

Which TV channel will telecast the India vs New Zealand 4th ODI?

A select few matches of the SMAT 2026 Round 1 will be telecast live on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How can fans watch the India vs New Zealand 4th ODI online in India?

Fans can watch the live streaming of the SMAT 2026 Round 1 on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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