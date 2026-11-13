The report also noted that north-westerly winds were carrying smoke from crop-residue fires in Punjab and Haryana towards Delhi. These winds were moving at around 34 kmph at an altitude of one to two kilometres, rather than at the surface. Sunil Dahiya, founder and lead analyst at Envirocatalysts, told the newspaper: "Overnight, smoke from crop-residue fires in Punjab and Haryana drifted in from the north-west."