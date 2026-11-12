Ramayana Part One Box Office Day 7: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Crosses ₹500 Crore In India, Eyes ₹1000 Crore Worldwide

Ramayana Part One Oscar submission update

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has reportedly joined the contest for the 99th Academy Awards. An NDTV report said the film has been sent in for Oscar consideration, which could allow it to compete in categories beyond India’s official entry. This follows Marathi film Gondhal being chosen to represent India in the International Feature Film category. India’s official Oscar entry does not stop other Indian films from entering other categories, as long as they meet the Academy’s eligibility rules.