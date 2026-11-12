Ramayana Part One Box Office Day 7: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Crosses ₹500 Crore In India, Eyes ₹1000 Crore Worldwide

Ramayana Part 1 has earned over ₹900 crore worldwide in seven days.
The film collected ₹70.65 crore net in India on day 7, with the Hindi version leading at ₹58 crore
Its India total stands at over ₹500 crore net.
Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Part 1, titled Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, is having a phenomenal run at the box office in India and worldwide. The epic drama, released in theatres on November 5, is backed by Namit Malhotra and Yash and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey.
Ramayana Part One dominated the box office through its first week. It is now inching closer to achieving a major milestone.
Ramayana Part One box office collection Day 7
According to Sacnilk, Ramayana collected ₹70.65 crore net in India on its seventh day across 24,239 shows. The Hindi version contributed ₹58 crore, while the Kannada version raked in ₹4.50 crore.
The Malayalam and Telugu versions earned ₹2.75 crore each on day 7. The Tamil version added ₹2.65 crore. The India total stands at ₹511.10 crore net (₹611.05 crore gross).
The film added ₹25 crore overseas on day 7, taking its total overseas gross to ₹323.50 crore and worldwide total to ₹934.55 crore so far.
Ramayana Part One has broken records in India and overseas during its first week. It is now ahead of Pushpa 2, Dhurandhar 2, Adipurush and Gadar 2 at the box office.
Ramayana Part One Oscar submission update
Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has reportedly joined the contest for the 99th Academy Awards. An NDTV report said the film has been sent in for Oscar consideration, which could allow it to compete in categories beyond India’s official entry. This follows Marathi film Gondhal being chosen to represent India in the International Feature Film category. India’s official Oscar entry does not stop other Indian films from entering other categories, as long as they meet the Academy’s eligibility rules.
To qualify for the main Oscar categories, a film must run in theatres for seven straight days in one eligible US city. The report names Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth and Atlanta as eligible locations. After the seven-day run ends, the filmmaker or distributor has to file the forms and production details with the Academy.