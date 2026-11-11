Who Is Samreen Kaur? All You Need To Know About Indian Cricketer Arshdeep's Singh's Actor-Model Fiance

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
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Samreen Kaur and Arshdeep Singh announced their engagement on November 11, 2026, sharing New Zealand proposal pictures. Know who the actor-model from Jammu and Kashmir is and how their relationship became public

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Samreen Kaur and Arshdeep Singh announced their engagement on Wednesday with proposal pictures from New Zealand. Photo: mipaltan/X
Summary of this article

  • Samreen Kaur and Arshdeep Singh announced their engagement on Wednesday with proposal pictures from New Zealand

  • Samreen shared images of Arshdeep putting a ring on her finger and posted a heartfelt message about their future together

  • The relationship became public in July 2026 after Arshdeep shared pictures with Samreen on Instagram

Actor-model Samreen Kaur and Indian fast bowler Arshdeep Singh announced their engagement on Wednesday, sharing proposal pictures from New Zealand on social media. Samreen posted photographs of Arshdeep putting a ring on her finger and wrote a heartfelt message about their future together.

The announcement quickly drew attention from cricket and entertainment fans. It also pushed Samreen’s career into sharper focus as interest grew in how the couple’s relationship became public.

Who Samreen Kaur Is

Samreen Kaur is an actor, model and social media personality from Jammu and Kashmir. She became a finalist at the Femina Miss India 2018 pageant, where she represented Jammu and Kashmir.

Her appearance in the competition helped her gain visibility. It also opened opportunities in modelling and entertainment.

Her screen work spans films and streaming titles. It includes the Bollywood film 83, which was based on India’s historic 1983 Cricket World Cup victory, the ZEE5 series Nail Polish and the Punjabi film Sardaar Ji 2.

She has also featured in music videos with Guru Randhawa, Badshah and Jubin Nautiyal. On social media, she regularly posts photographs and updates on her work, fashion choices and travels, building a following through her modelling projects and entertainment appearances.

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Relationship Public Timeline

Their relationship became public in July 2026. Arshdeep shared two pictures with Samreen on Instagram and captioned them "My Person".

The public reveal followed weeks of speculation during IPL 2026. Samreen had been spotted supporting Punjab Kings at several matches, which drew attention from fans.

The chatter only grew after that. Pictures and videos of the two spending time together further fuelled speculation before the engagement announcement.

Arshdeep's Wicket Celebration

Arshdeep had also publicly acknowledged the relationship earlier. He dedicated his special wicket celebration to Samreen during the first ODI against New Zealand.

He later explained the gesture. He said the dance moves were something they often performed together to lift each other’s mood.

That New Zealand link now carries added meaning. The couple have taken their relationship a step further with their engagement there.

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