Who Is Samreen Kaur? All You Need To Know About Indian Cricketer Arshdeep's Singh's Actor-Model Fiance

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee 11 November 2026 9:25 pm Published at: 11 November 2026 9:20 pm Updated on:

Samreen Kaur and Arshdeep Singh announced their engagement on November 11, 2026, sharing New Zealand proposal pictures. Know who the actor-model from Jammu and Kashmir is and how their relationship became public

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee 11 November 2026 9:25 pm Published at: 11 November 2026 9:20 pm Updated on:

Samreen Kaur and Arshdeep Singh announced their engagement on Wednesday with proposal pictures from New Zealand. Photo: mipaltan/X