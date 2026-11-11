'Kasa Kai Mumbai!': Arshdeep Singh Eager to Share Dressing Room With Jasprit Bumrah After Blockbuster MI Move | Watch

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay 11 November 2026 4:21 pm Published at: 11 November 2026 4:15 pm Updated on:

The Mumbai Indians have shared a video of Arshdeep Singh on social media, where the pacer is greeting the fans of the franchise. He also shares his eagerness to join the side and play with Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Jasprit Bumrah

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay 11 November 2026 4:21 pm Published at: 11 November 2026 4:15 pm Updated on:

India's Jasprit Bumrah, center, Arshdeep Singh, right, and Shivam Dube during a practice session on the eve of the first T20 cricket match of a series between India and South Africa, at Barabati Stadium, in Cuttack, Odisha. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak