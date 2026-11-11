'Kasa Kai Mumbai!': Arshdeep Singh Eager to Share Dressing Room With Jasprit Bumrah After Blockbuster MI Move | Watch

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
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The Mumbai Indians have shared a video of Arshdeep Singh on social media, where the pacer is greeting the fans of the franchise. He also shares his eagerness to join the side and play with Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Jasprit Bumrah

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India's Jasprit Bumrah, center, Arshdeep Singh, right, and Shivam Dube during a practice session on the eve of the first T20 cricket match of a series between India and South Africa, at Barabati Stadium, in Cuttack, Odisha. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Summary of this article

  • Punjab Kings trade Arshdeep Singh to Mumbai Indians to get Hardik Pandya

  • Arshdeep Singh shares his eagerness to join Mumbai Indians and bowl with Bumrah

  • Arshdeep Singh is the highest wicket-taker for the Punjab Kings

Mumbai Indians shared a video of Arshdeep Singh on their official social media pages on Wednesday, November 11, as the pacer joins the franchise ahead of IPL 2027.

Mumbai Indians completed a player swap in the trade window with Punjab Kings, trading Hardik Pandya for Arshdeep Singh, with the IPL officially announcing the trade on Wednesday.

Arshdeep Singh, currently with Team India on their tour of New Zealand, shared his eagerness to join the Mumbai Indians squad and bowl in tandem with Jasprit Bumrah.

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Arshdeep Singh greeted Mumbai fans with, "Sat Sri Akal ji. Kasa kai, Mumbai?"

"I'm very happy and grateful to be a part of the Mumbai Indians family. Wankhede ground and Wankhede crowd, you know how much I like it," Arshdeep Singh added.

"Looking forward to sharing the dressing room with Rohit bhai, Surya bhai, Naman, Tilak, and Bumrah ji. MI Paltan, duniya hila denge," Arshdeep concluded.

The trade marks a significant change for both franchises as they look to strengthen their squads ahead of the IPL 2027 mini-auction. According to the official announcement, Hardik will join PBKS for INR 18 crore, while Arshdeep Singh will move to MI at the same fee.

Related Content
India's Arshdeep Singh, left, and Hardik Pandya during a training session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Namibia, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi. - | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
Arshdeep Singh (left) and Seniour journalist Vimal Kumar (right) with Arshdeep Singh's father (extreme right) - AP and X
Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have reached an agreement for a trade involving Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh. - | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya reacts in the field during their Indian Premier League match against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai. - File/AP

Arshdeep Singh debuted for Punjab Kings back in 2019 and played 96 matches throughout his eight-years stay at the franchise. He took 111 wickets for Punjab Kings and was their most successfull bowler.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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