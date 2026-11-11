'Kasa Kai Mumbai!': Arshdeep Singh Eager to Share Dressing Room With Jasprit Bumrah After Blockbuster MI Move | Watch

Punjab Kings trade Arshdeep Singh to Mumbai Indians to get Hardik Pandya
Arshdeep Singh shares his eagerness to join Mumbai Indians and bowl with Bumrah
Arshdeep Singh is the highest wicket-taker for the Punjab Kings
Mumbai Indians shared a video of Arshdeep Singh on their official social media pages on Wednesday, November 11, as the pacer joins the franchise ahead of IPL 2027.
Mumbai Indians completed a player swap in the trade window with Punjab Kings, trading Hardik Pandya for Arshdeep Singh, with the IPL officially announcing the trade on Wednesday.
Arshdeep Singh, currently with Team India on their tour of New Zealand, shared his eagerness to join the Mumbai Indians squad and bowl in tandem with Jasprit Bumrah.
Arshdeep Singh greeted Mumbai fans with, "Sat Sri Akal ji. Kasa kai, Mumbai?"
"I'm very happy and grateful to be a part of the Mumbai Indians family. Wankhede ground and Wankhede crowd, you know how much I like it," Arshdeep Singh added.
"Looking forward to sharing the dressing room with Rohit bhai, Surya bhai, Naman, Tilak, and Bumrah ji. MI Paltan, duniya hila denge," Arshdeep concluded.
The trade marks a significant change for both franchises as they look to strengthen their squads ahead of the IPL 2027 mini-auction. According to the official announcement, Hardik will join PBKS for INR 18 crore, while Arshdeep Singh will move to MI at the same fee.
Arshdeep Singh debuted for Punjab Kings back in 2019 and played 96 matches throughout his eight-years stay at the franchise. He took 111 wickets for Punjab Kings and was their most successfull bowler.