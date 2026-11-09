Who Will Lead Punjab Kings If Hardik Pandya's Trade Goes Through? Shreyas Iyer's Captaincy Faces Big Question

Mukund also raised an important question about Hardik's role, saying: "It's a great deal for Mumbai, but it's also a questionable deal for Punjab Kings because if Hardik comes to Punjab, does he play as just an all-rounder? Because I would think that he would play under Shreyas Iyer. So, there is that team dynamics question as well. Once again, is he okay with it? Has Shreyas had conversations about it? These are all things done behind closed doors," he said.