Who Will Lead Punjab Kings If Hardik Pandya's Trade Goes Through? Shreyas Iyer's Captaincy Faces Big Question

Hardik Pandya's potential move to Punjab Kings could reshape their squad ahead of IPL 2027
Shreyas Iyer's successful captaincy and impressive batting record strengthen his case to continue leading PBKS
Despite Hardik's leadership experience, Iyer is expected to retain the captaincy
The prospect of Hardik Pandya joining Punjab Kings in a blockbuster trade involving Arshdeep Singh has triggered plenty of discussion ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027. While the move could significantly strengthen Punjab's all-round options, it also raises an interesting question: will Hardik take over the captaincy from Shreyas Iyer?
Considering his leadership experience with Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians and the Indian national team, the possibility cannot be dismissed entirely. However, Punjab have invested heavily in Iyer as their leader, and changing captains after reaching the IPL 2025 final would be a questionable decision.
Hardik Pandya's Arrival Could Change Punjab's Team Dynamics
Reports suggest that Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings are close to agreeing on a trade involving Hardik and Arshdeep, with the deal awaiting the necessary formalities. The proposed move would bring an experienced Indian all-rounder to Punjab while giving Mumbai a quality left-arm fast bowler to strengthen their attack.
Hardik's credentials are difficult to overlook. He has scored 2,955 runs and taken 64 wickets in 162 IPL appearances, offering the kind of batting depth and seam-bowling option that every franchise wants. More importantly, he has already demonstrated his leadership qualities by guiding Gujarat Titans to the IPL title in their debut season in 2022. He subsequently took them to another final in 2023.
However, his recent captaincy experience with Mumbai has been less convincing. He led the franchise to just 15 victories in 39 matches between 2024 and 2026, with Mumbai missing the playoffs in two of those three seasons. His overall IPL captaincy record stands at 37 wins from 70 matches.
Shreyas Iyer Has Earned the Right to Continue
Punjab Kings have little reason to disturb their leadership structure after what Iyer has achieved. The franchise appointed him ahead of IPL 2025, and he immediately made an impact by taking the team to its first final in 11 years. Although Punjab eventually lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Iyer's leadership transformed the team's campaign.
His individual performances have also justified the franchise's investment. Iyer scored 604 runs in IPL 2025 at an average of 50.33 and a strike rate of 175.07. He followed it up with another impressive campaign in 2026, scoring 498 runs in 14 matches at an average of 55.33 and a strike rate of 168.81.
There is also his wider captaincy experience to consider. Iyer led Delhi Capitals to their maiden IPL final in 2020 and guided Kolkata Knight Riders to the championship in 2024. He has therefore taken three different franchises to IPL finals, an achievement that makes him a valuable leadership asset for Punjab.
What Abhinav Mukund Said About the Potential Trade
Speaking on JioStar's Game Plan, expert Abhinav Mukund highlighted the possible impact of Hardik's arrival on Punjab's existing core. He pointed out that the franchise had invested heavily in players such as Arshdeep, Iyer and Yuzvendra Chahal during the mega auction.
Mukund also raised an important question about Hardik's role, saying: "It's a great deal for Mumbai, but it's also a questionable deal for Punjab Kings because if Hardik comes to Punjab, does he play as just an all-rounder? Because I would think that he would play under Shreyas Iyer. So, there is that team dynamics question as well. Once again, is he okay with it? Has Shreyas had conversations about it? These are all things done behind closed doors," he said.
He further suggested that Punjab could consider letting go of Marcus Stoinis if Hardik joins the squad. His comments underline that the trade would involve more than simply exchanging two players; it could require a rethink of Punjab's overall combination.
Hardik's India Leadership Experience Is Another Factor
Hardik's leadership credentials extend beyond the IPL. He captained India in 16 T20Is, winning 10, losing five and drawing one, while also leading the national side in three ODIs. His experience as India's vice-captain and an established all-rounder adds considerable value to any dressing room.
Nevertheless, international leadership experience does not automatically translate into a change of franchise captaincy. Punjab already have a leader who has delivered consistent batting performances and taken the team to a final.
Ultimately, Hardik Pandya's arrival could make Punjab Kings a stronger side, but replacing Iyer would be an unnecessary gamble. The all-rounder can play a major role without wearing the captain's armband. Therefore, it is unlikely that Hardik will lead Punjab Kings if the trade goes through, with Shreyas Iyer expected to continue as captain for IPL 2027.