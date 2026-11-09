Indian Cricketers' Diwali 2026 Celebrations: MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan And Others Light Up Festival
Diwali 2026 saw several Indian cricket stars celebrate the festival of lights with their families, even as most members of the national team remained busy with the ongoing tour of New Zealand. With the Indian side involved in a five-match ODI series against the Black Caps, many players were away from home due to their international commitments. However, several former cricketers and other Indian stars made the most of the festive occasion, sharing glimpses of their celebrations on social media. From traditional ethnic outfits and beautifully decorated homes to family pujas and lighting diyas, the cricketers embraced the occasion with warmth and enthusiasm. Former India captain MS Dhoni celebrated with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva, while Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar also shared festive moments with their loved ones. Take a look at their Diwali celebrations.
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