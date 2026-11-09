Indian Cricketers' Diwali 2026 Celebrations: MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan And Others Light Up Festival

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Published at:

Diwali 2026 saw several Indian cricket stars celebrate the festival of lights with their families, even as most members of the national team remained busy with the ongoing tour of New Zealand. With the Indian side involved in a five-match ODI series against the Black Caps, many players were away from home due to their international commitments. However, several former cricketers and other Indian stars made the most of the festive occasion, sharing glimpses of their celebrations on social media. From traditional ethnic outfits and beautifully decorated homes to family pujas and lighting diyas, the cricketers embraced the occasion with warmth and enthusiasm. Former India captain MS Dhoni celebrated with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva, while Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar also shared festive moments with their loved ones. Take a look at their Diwali celebrations.

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Indian Cricketers' Diwali 2026 Celebrations
Composite image of MS Dhoni celebrating Diwali with his family (left) and Abhishek Sharma performing a traditional Diwali puja with his family (right). Instagram/Sakshi Dhoni, Abhishek Sharma
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Indian crickters celebrating diwali
Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal embraces the festive spirit of Diwali in style, dressed in a black traditional outfit featuring intricate golden embroidery as he poses amid beautiful lights and festive decorations. X/yuzi_chahal
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Indian crickters celebrating diwali
Former India captain MS Dhoni celebrates Diwali with wife Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Ziva. The family poses together in traditional outfits, sharing a warm festive moment while sporting tilaks on their foreheads. Instagram/Sakshi Dhoni
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Indian crickters celebrating diwali
Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma celebrates Diwali with his family by performing a traditional puja at home. Dressed in festive attire, the youngster joins his loved ones in seeking blessings during the festival. Instagram/Abhishek Sharma
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Indian crickters celebrating diwali
Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan celebrates Diwali with his wife, posing together in traditional Indian attire. The couple adds to the festive charm with colourful outfits and a beautifully decorated entrance adorned with flower garlands. Instagram/Shikhar Dhawan
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Indian crickters celebrating diwali
Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina celebrates Diwali with his wife, sharing a cheerful moment together at home. The couple is seen holding hands, dressed in traditional festive outfits against a beautifully decorated backdrop. Instagram/Suresh Raina
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Indian crickters celebrating diwali
Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh celebrates Diwali with his wife, posing together while lighting diyas. The couple embraces the festive spirit in traditional outfits, with the glowing decorations adding warmth to their celebrations. Instagram/Harbhajan Singh
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Indian crickters celebrating diwali
Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates Diwali with his wife, daughter and their pet dog. The family poses together at home in traditional outfits, capturing a heartwarming festive moment filled with togetherness. Instagram/Bhuvneshwar Kumar

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