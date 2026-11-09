India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Preview, Squad, When And Where To Watch

India face New Zealand in the third ODI at Seddon Park, Hamilton, on November 10
The match will begin at 7:30 AM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7:00 AM IST
Check live streaming and other details below
India will look to strengthen their position in the five-match ODI series when they take on New Zealand in the third encounter on Tuesday, November 10, at Seddon Park in Hamilton. Shubman Gill-led India will enter the contest looking to build on their performances in the opening two matches, while Mitchell Santner's New Zealand will aim to challenge the visitors on home soil.
With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli back in the ODI setup, the Indian batting lineup will remain one of the biggest attractions for fans. The third match is particularly important as both teams will look to gain momentum before the final two ODIs.
Here is everything you need to know about the live streaming, television broadcast, match timings and squads for the IND vs NZ 3rd ODI.
The third ODI between India and New Zealand will be played on Tuesday, November 10, at Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 AM IST, with the toss taking place at 7:00 AM IST.
The encounter will be the final match of the series for the squads selected for the first three ODIs, as both teams have named separate groups for the remaining two matches. Shubman Gill will continue to lead India, while Mitchell Santner will captain the Black Caps.
All You Need To Know About The India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI
When and where will the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI take place?
The third ODI between India and New Zealand will be played at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Tuesday, November 10.
What time will the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI begin?
The match is scheduled to begin at 07:30 AM IST, with the toss taking place at 07:00 AM IST.
Which TV channel will telecast the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI?
The third ODI between India and New Zealand will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network channels in India.
How can fans watch the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI online in India?
Fans can watch the live streaming of the third ODI between India and New Zealand on the Sony LIV app and website in India.