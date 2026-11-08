Atletico Madrid Vs Barcelona Live Streaming, La Liga 2026-27: Preview, When and Where To Watch

Barcelona lead La Liga with 30 points from 11 matches, while Atletico Madrid are second on 28
Atletico have won seven league matches in a row and have conceded only eight goals this season
Barcelona are unbeaten away to Atletico in La Liga since October 2021 and remain the division’s top scorers
Barcelona travel to face Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano Stadium in a massive 1-vs-2 La Liga clash. Leaders Barcelona hold top spot with 30 points from 11 games, while Diego Simeone's second-placed Atletico sit just two points behind. The stakes are immense, offering Atletico a chance to claim top spot before the international break, while Barcelona aim to protect their lead and maintain a strong away record in this fixture.
Atletico enter on a seven-match domestic winning streak, anchored by Spain's best defensive record with only eight goals conceded in 11 games. Despite a mid-week 2-0 Champions League setback against Bayern Munich, Simeone's side has won nine of 11 league matches this season.
While they knocked Barcelona out of Europe last season, Atletico haven't beaten the Catalans in La Liga since December 2024. For team news, Cristian Romero and Johnny Cardoso are ruled out, but Morten Hjulmand returns. Lee Kang-in is expected to start upfront alongside Julian Alvarez.
Barcelona remain the league's form attack, scoring an incredible 46 goals in 11 domestic games—more than double Atletico’s tally. Hansi Flick's team is undefeated away against Atletico in the league since October 2021. After brief setbacks against PSG and Real Madrid, Barcelona bounced back impressively with dominant victories over Alaves (6-1) and Aston Villa (3-0).
However, they face significant selection issues: Dani Olmo, Roony Bardghji, Xavi Espart, and Rodri are all ruled out, while Eric Garcia, Jules Kounde, and Andreas Christensen face late fitness checks. Marc Bernal is tipped to partner Pedri in midfield, with Anthony Gordon joining Lamine Yamal and Raphinha in attack.
All You Need To Know About the La Liga 2026-27 match between Atletico Madrid And Barcelona
When and Where Will the La Liga Match Between Atletico Madrid And Barcelona Take Place?
The La Liga encounter between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona will take place on Monday, November 9, at Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain and has a start time of 1:30 AM IST.
Which TV Will Telecast Atletico Madrid And Barcelona CF La Liga Match?
The La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona will not be telecasted live on TV in India. There are no broadcasters in India for La Liga matches.
How can Fans Watch Atletico Madrid And Barcelona Online In India?
The La Liga game between the two teams will be streamed in India exclusively on the FanCode app and website.