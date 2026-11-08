What Was Written In Hamza Zahoor's Note? Pakistan Youngster Shows Paper To Crowd After Century Against India

Hamza Zahoor’s unbeaten 100 steered Pakistan U19 from a perilous 61/5 to a thrilling three-wicket victory over India
His 107-run stand with Hasnain Abbas Dar completely transformed the chase at Al Amerat.
Zahoor sealed the win with a boundary, outshining Arjun Rajput’s earlier century for India
Hamza Zahoor produced a chase to remember in Al Amerat on Sunday. His unbeaten 100 carried Pakistan U19 to a three-wicket win over India in the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup. Chasing 209, Pakistan were in trouble at around 61 for 5 but got home on 209 for 7 in the 49th over, and Group A now has them on top.
The winning moment was a moment to be remembered for Pakistan. Zahoor drove Kavya Patel’s low full toss past a diving extra-cover fielder, ripped off his helmet and sprinted towards the Pakistan supporters, roaring and pumping his fists. Niqab Shafiq ran across to catch him, and the rest of the team followed.
The wicketkeeper-batter has been building towards this. He made 18 in Pakistan’s 191-run Asia Cup final win over India in Dubai last year. In December he played a calm, counter-attacking 68 not out off 51 balls against Afghanistan, farming the strike to win by one wicket with number eleven Shafiq alongside him. At the 2026 World Cup he scored 42 against India and finished joint top of the dismissals table with 14.
Sunday demanded all of that. With half the side gone, Zahoor and Hasnain Abbas Dar added 107 for the sixth wicket. He attacked early to settle the chase, and when wickets fell again he shut down his strokeplay, farmed the strike and kept the required rate in check. His 100 came off 108 balls with 10 fours and three sixes, and it outshone Arjun Rajput’s 107 for India.
What Was Written In Hamza Zahoor's Note?
Then came the note. The ball had barely crossed the rope when Zahoor was off, helmet torn away, fists pumping and a roar tearing out of him as he ran towards the Pakistan supporters. Shafiq sprinted across to catch up with him, and the rest of the dressing room spilled on to the field behind them.
In the middle of the commotion, Zahoor slipped a hand into his pocket and pulled out a crumpled slip of paper. He held it up towards the crowd so everyone could read it. Written on it was a simple line: “Tomorrow match 50 Hamza Zahoor.”
It was a target he had set for himself before the game, a modest half-century jotted down for the day ahead. Pakistan had been 61 for 5, and he had carried them out of it and over the line. He had finished with 100 not out, double the number on the page, and he was showing it to the crowd as proof. The promise to himself was fifty. What he delivered was a hundred, and a win over India.