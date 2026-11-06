India Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Preview, Squad, When And Where To Watch

India face New Zealand in the 2nd ODI on November 7 at Hnry Stadium, Wellington
India lead the series 1-0 after winning the first ODI by 4 wickets
Check live streaming and other details for the match
Having already won the first ODI of the five-match series, India will look to extend their lead when they take the field against New Zealand on Saturday, November 7.
The match will be played at Hnry Stadium in Wellington.
Shubman Gill-led India displayed a spectacular bowling performance in the first ODI, bundling the hosts out for 185 before chasing a revised target of 143 runs with five wickets in hand after two rain interruptions.
Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets, while Gurnoor Brar scalped three and Anshul Kamboj claimed two. Kamboj conceded just 22 runs in his ten overs and was named Player of the Match.
Rohit Sharma fell for a six-ball duck in the chase before Virat Kohli took center stage. The 38-year-old Indian batter scored 74 off 51 deliveries, smashing 13 fours and a six.
Virat, along with Shubman Gill (37 off 56 balls), added 113 runs for the second wicket. Nathan Smith provided a breakthrough, giving India a late scare, but the Men in Blue crossed the finish line comfortably.
Middle-Order Concern
On a bouncy track, India's middle order suffered a mini-collapse, slipping from 114/1 to 136/5. Axar Patel (0) and Shreyas Iyer (15) were hurried by bouncers before getting out, while KL Rahul also looked unsettled by the short pitch.
India will want their middle order to fire in the second ODI to avoid heavy dependence on the top three. Rohit Sharma will also look to get back among the runs after his duck in the opener.
On the other hand, Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand found plenty of positives with the ball, though batting remains a major concern. "I think the pitch probably bounced and, you know, it was probably a little bit faster than we kind of expected at Eden Park. I think we just probably didn't adapt as quick as we could. And with some good bowling from India as well," Santner said after the first ODI.
Santner will want his batters to adapt quickly to the conditions to level the series.
All You Need To Know About The India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI
When and where will the India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI take place?
The second ODI between India and New Zealand will be played at Hnry Stadium in Wellington on Saturday, November 7.
The match is scheduled to begin at 07:30 AM IST, with the toss taking place at 07:00 AM IST.
Which TV channel will telecast the India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI?
The second ODI between India and New Zealand will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network channels in India.
How can fans watch the India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI online in India?
Fans can watch the live streaming of the second ODI between India and New Zealand on the Sony LIV app and website in India.
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Squads
India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav
New Zealand Squad: Will Young, Tim Seifert, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner, Nick Kelly, Matthew Fisher, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry